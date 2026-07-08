Liverpool have been told a deal is within their grasp for Adam Wharton if they pull the trigger on his signing from Crystal Palace, though a well-informed journalist has revealed the one issue that could prevent Andoni Iraola from bringing in the England international.

This summer’s transfer window has been dominated by midfielders, with rising prices for the most in-demand stars pushing up fees to unprecedented levels. With Elliot Anderson’s staggering £116m move to Manchester City setting a new benchmark in the Premier League, all those chasing alternative deals have been hit with a massive spike as a knock-on effect.

Liverpool, for their part, are pitching their immediate focus elsewhere. And given the departure of club icon Mohamed Salah, it’s little wonder FSG are putting all their energies into signing a replacement on the right wing.

However, to bring Iraola’s high-tempo football to life, there is a growing school of thought that Liverpool will need to add more energy and athleticism to their engine room.

One name persistently linked with a move to Anfield is Wharton, and, according to Liverpool FC specialist journalist David Lynch, the Reds have a clear pathway to a deal, should they choose to pursue it.

“What I can say again in terms of my understanding on Wharton is I know for a fact they’ve liked him for a while,” Lynch said on the Anfield Index podcast.

Pointing to the “good relationship” they have with his agent, Lynch admits a deal for the £70m-rated midfielder would first need to get a green light from the south-east London side.

“It’s all about what Crystal Palace want,” Lynch added, before continuing: “I know he’s been a long-term target, but I don’t know whether Liverpool consider him a good fit for Iraola football.

“If Slot were still in charge, I’d be able to say with some confidence that he’d be one they’d go for if a spot opened up,” he said. “Can’t quite say that now, but there’s a deal to be done.”

READ MORE: Liverpool given tantalising Adam Wharton transfer update as journalist reveals secret weapon in talks

Liverpool could move two stars out before signing Wharton

Before Liverpool can make their move for Wharton, or any other midfield player, though, Lynch reckons Liverpool may have to sanction some sales first and has named two obvious candidates who the Reds could look to move on, with neither entirely suitable to Iraola’s tactics.

“They need to make sales to open up spots,” Lynch said before the names of Curtis Jones and Alexis Mac Allister were thrown at him.

Lynch continued: “There are two potential departures there,” before he added a note of caution, stating that “clubs must come in with the right money for the players that they’re willing to sell.”

With regard to Jones, Inter Milan are expected to re-open talks over his signing, though they could face competition from a surprise Premier League suitor for the Toxteth terrier.

Mac Allister, meanwhile, continues to attract links to Real Madrid despite an indifferent season at Anfield under the management of Slot.

In addition to Wharton, the Reds have also been heavily backed to sign a Japanese midfielder, who caught the eye at this summer’s World Cup finals, though a £51m asking price does look on the steep side.

Another target, Morocco’s Ayyoub Bouaddi, though, now has a sky-high asking price attached to him off the back of those stupidly high Premier League prices that have been sanctioned this summer.

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