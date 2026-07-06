Record-breaking Liverpool transfer ‘could move quickly’ if Andoni Iraola approves deal

Liverpool are interested in adding Adam Wharton to Andoni Iraola’s side in a potential swap deal for Harvey Elliott, according to a journalist, as TEAMtalk reveals Crystal Palace’s stance on selling the midfielder.

While Liverpool’s main priority at the moment is to sign a winger to replace the departed Mohamed Salah, the club’s owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), are also keen on strengthening their midfield department.

TEAMtalk has long reported Liverpool’s interest in Palace star Wharton, and it has now emerged that the Reds have devised a cunning plan to sign the England international midfielder in the summer transfer window.

According to journalist Danny Gallagher, Liverpool are exploring a deal for Wharton and are willing to sell Elliott to Palace in a swap deal.

Elliott spent the 2025/26 campaign on loan at Aston Villa from Liverpool.

The winger did not meet the criteria for the obligatory Villa buy clause to become active.

Then Liverpool manager Arne Slot did not fancy Elliott and sent him out on loan to Villa, and while new boss Iraola is yet to make a final decision on the 23-year-old, a swap deal could materialise.

Gallagher posted on X at 1:06pm on July 5: “Understand Liverpool are looking into the logistics to see Harvey Elliott move to Crystal Palace as part of an Adam Wharton agreement, despite Iraola still wanting to run the rule over whether an exit is necessary. Something that could move quickly if all parties agree.”

DON’T MISS: Fabrizio Romano crushes Bradley Barcola to Arsenal theory with three reasons why Liverpool still have belief

Liverpool want £70m for Adam Wharton – sources

This latest claim on the Palace midfielder comes after Football Insider reported last week that Liverpool may have decided against a move for Wharton.

Journalist Pete O’Rourke reported on July 3: “Obviously Palace don’t want to lose one of their best players after losing the likes of Michael Olise, Eberechi Eze and Marc Guehi in recent years.

“It’s gone quiet on him, to be honest. Obviously, there were early links with Liverpool and everything else.

“But with Andoni Iraola coming in I’m not sure that Adam Wharton would be a top target for the Spaniard because of the style of play he put in place at Bournemouth.

“We’ve seen other clubs be busy in the market with midfielders.

“Obviously Spurs were linked with Wharton but now it looks like they’re getting deals done from Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali.

“Palace are in box seat here, he’s under contract and obviously if other midfield targets are being signed by other clubs then it might see Wharton stay at Selhurst Park.”

While it remains to be seen what exactly is happening internally at Liverpool regarding Wharton, TEAMtalk can reveal that it will not be a cheap deal for the Premier League giants.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported back on April 17 that Palace want Wharton to become their record sale.

Sources have told us that Palace want £70m for the 22-year-old England international.

Palace got £68m from Arsenal for Eberechi Eze in the summer of 2025, and the Eagles want £2m more for Wharton now.

READ NEXT: Liverpool interested in Juventus AND Almeria midfielders as English star drops off radar