Liverpool are ready to fight Manchester United for the signing of Adam Wharton, and TEAMtalk sources confirm the talented midfielder has a ‘gentlemen’s agreement’ that could see him leave Selhurst Park for a relatively affordable fee.

The 22-year-old, who joined Palace from Blackburn Rovers in 2024 and quickly established himself as a composed, tactically astute midfielder, has had a noticeable dip in form. However, it’s worth noting that the majority of the Palace squad haven’t had a good season.

Some indicate that the South London club are increasingly concerned about Wharton’s performances, with suggestions that external interest may have affected his focus.

He did impress in Palace’s win over Zrinjski Mostar in the Europa Conference League yesterday, though. He stood out in the first half in particular, as his team secured qualification to the next round. Wharton will hope to build on that performance and cement his spot in the England squad for the World Cup this year.

Palace captain Dean Henderson has urged teammates to maintain concentration, implicitly warning against distractions from summer moves. Despite a contract running until 2029, the Eagles are hopeful of retaining Wharton or securing an extension, though we understand a ‘gentlemen’s agreement’ exists for a £60-65million departure to a Champions League side if no new deal materialises.

Interest remains intense, and he figures highly on Liverpool’s shortlist. The Reds view him as an ideal fit for their structure, and would consider matching a price tag of around £65million, in line with the expected understanding of value for Champions League sides – assuming they do qualify.

But the Reds will have to move decisively to win the race, with rivals United firmly in the mix along with other elite sides…

Man Utd believe they’ll beat Liverpool to Wharton

United regard Wharton as a prime target to replace Casemiro, who has already confirmed he’ll be leaving Old Trafford at the season’s end.

As we have consistently reported, he figures highly on their midfield shortlist alongside names such as Carlos Baleba, but sources say they view Wharton as a “Manchester United player in the making” and believe he would favour joining them over others.

Adding further intrigue, Real Madrid are monitoring him and believe he is capable of becoming a key player for them in the future, but whether they can fend off rival interest from Premier League heavyweights remains to be seen.

The consensus points to a high-profile exit this summer. Wharton’s desire for Champions League football, combined with Palace’s turbulent season, suggests his time at Selhurst Park may be nearing its end.

Should Palace be relegated then a departure would be certain. A drop to the second tier looks unlikely, though, with the Eagles 10 points above the relegation zone in 13th place.

For a player once valued modestly, Wharton’s trajectory underscores the rapid rise of one of England’s brightest midfield prospects.

It’s likely that his suitors may have to wait until after the World Cup to make their moves for Wharton, as he will no doubt be putting his full focus on the tournament if selected in Thomas Tuchel’s Three Lions squad.

Liverpool latest: Reds star could force exit / £100m France int’l eyed

Meanwhile, my colleague, Graeme Bailey, exclusively revealed yesterday that Liverpool goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili could request to leave Anfield on loan this summer.

We understand the shot stopper is growing increasingly frustrated by his lack of playing time and could leave so his development doesn’t suffer – but whether Liverpool grant his wish remains to be seen.

In other news, a Reds reporter has stated that Bayern Munich and France winger Michael Olise remains an option for Liverpool as they eye potential replacements for Mo Salah.

The fact that Bayern are reportedly interested in Cody Gakpo adds another layer of intrigue to the saga. But Liverpool would have to pay at least £100million to get a deal done.

