Liverpool have been urged to sign Manchester United target Adam Wharton in a statement summer deal, while Arne Slot’s side have also been told to consider a shock midfield sale.

Wharton appears ready to take the next step away from Crystal Palace this summer. The midfielder has seen players such as Marc Guehi, Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise leave for Champions League clubs, and he could be next.

Wharton’s classy displays in the Premier League have seen him impress clubs such as Liverpool, Man Utd, Real Madrid and Newcastle United.

Our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, revealed on Friday that Wharton has a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ with Palace that will allow him to join a Champions League side for £60-65million (up to €74m / $87m) this summer.

Elliot Anderson is Man Utd’s No 1 midfield target, though we understand they are facing major competition from Manchester City for the Nottingham Forest star.

Anderson heading to City would likely prompt Man Utd to bid for Wharton, but Emile Heskey wants his former club Liverpool to get in the mix for the latter.

“I think Liverpool do need more of a sitting midfielder like Adam Wharton,” he said (via Liverpool.com). “I do feel that we need options in there, and I think Wharton gives you that really good option in midfield as a six.

“He’s left-footed, so having someone in there that can really dominate, and he’s a fantastic passer of the ball too. That’s what you need for Liverpool because you’re going to get a lot of the ball.

Wharton in, Gravenberch out?

“I think Sandro Tonali is probably a bit too much like what we’ve already got in (Dominik) Szoboszlai, and then there’s Ryan Gravenberch, who I think is more of a runner with the ball, although obviously last season he changed to play more of a six role.

“You can probably release him a little bit more if you have a Wharton in there. Gravenberch is young and he’s got the legs. He can go forward and start stretching them legs a bit rather than having a defensive role.”

On the Stat Me Up podcast, analyst Simon Brundish suggested Liverpool could consider selling Gravenberch amid his drop in form this season.

“His physical output is so erratic… last season it was all within eight hundred metres of the total load of the match, but this it’s either really high or really low,” he said (via Anfield Index).

“They’ve dropped him too deep… the problems he has to solve are too great. That creates instability within our structure.”

Liverpool: Real Madrid lurking; sensational praise

Meanwhile, we can confirm Real Madrid are indeed showing interest in a Liverpool midfield maestro.

The Reds are planning talks to extend his contract, though Madrid are quietly confident about forging a deal.

A second Liverpool ace has been tipped to become ‘one of the best in the world’ after starring in the 5-2 thrashing of West Ham United.