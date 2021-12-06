Liverpool target Adama Traore wants Real Madrid to be his new club as he looks to leave Wolves, according to a report.

The Spain international has had a mixed career at Molineux since his arrival in the West Midlands. While he excelled at the height of Nuno Espirito Santo’s reign, he has struggled for form since the start of last season.

What’s more, his contract situation remains a pressing off-field issue. Traore’s current deal runs out in 2023 and, as yet, there are no concrete signs that an extension is forthcoming.

In fact, in November last year, Wolves already reportedly felt ‘annoyed’ at the speed of the talks.

Since then, though, links with a move away from Molineux for Traore have grown. While Tottenham and Valencia have supposedly had past interest, links with Liverpool remain stronger.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp reportedly admires the player’s pace, strength and ability to run with the ball, features that Klopp believes would work well in his team.

Amid his lack of form and dwindling contract, Wolves have reportedly cut his price tag down. Previously around the £70million mark, the club have added a further discount after cutting the fee once before. As such, Traore is available for £20million.

However, ESPN, citing reports from Spain, now claim that former Barcelona man Traore’s priority is to move back to La Liga.

Indeed, he wants to sign for Real Madrid and work under manager Carlo Ancelotti.

As such, El Nacional claims that Traore has instructed his agent to sort out a transfer and the representative has got to work. At £20million, the 25-year-old hopes that Madrid president Florentino Perez will be tempted to invest.

Traore has played in 14 of 15 Premier League games this season for a total of 859 minutes.

He impressed against Liverpool on Saturday, drawing particular praise from Reds boss Klopp after the dramatic 1-0 win supplied by Divock Origi.

Klopp hails Traore display against Liverpool

The manager said: “They defended deep with a lot of players and go for counter attacks and it’s really difficult as there’s no-one as quick as [Adama] Traore.

“It was a massive challenge for our concentration as we missed massive chances with Diogo [Jota]. But you have to stay in the game, which is what we did.

“We brought on [Alex] Oxlade-[Chamberlain] and Divock [Origi] on and in the end it worked out and I’m really happy with that.”

Liverpool return to action on Tuesday when facing AC Milan in their final Champions League group game.