Liverpool have again told Wolves of thier transfer interest in Adama Traore as the Molineux club alert clubs over his availability in January, according to a report.

The Spain international has enjoyed a mixed career at Wolves since signing there under Nuno Espirito Santo. While he enjoyed two standout seasons in 2018/19 and 2019/20, his form dropped off last term.

Indeed, that drop in form coincided with a decline across the board at Molineux last season.

Nuno subsequently left Wolves, with Bruno Lage taking his place as manager. However, Traore’s form has not got back up to the levels he has previously shown.

Instead, the focus this term has been on summer signing Hwang Hee-Chan. The RB Leipzig loanee has netted four goals in nine Premier League games and Wolves therefore want to sign him permanently in January.

To do so, however, Football Insider claims that they will have to sell one of their marquee stars. The report adds that Traore, given his decline, is the ‘most likely’ to go.

Wolves will listen to offers for him in January. While he has previously been linked with a £70million price tag, his lack of form and the fact that his contract is running out mean that that fee has decreased.

As a result, Liverpool – who have had long-term interest in Traore – have let Wolves know again that they are keen.

Liverpool boss Klopp most recently added to his front line with Diogo Jota, 24, last September. However, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino are all either 30 or approaching that milestone.

As such, 25-year-old Traore would represent another long-term forward signing for Liverpool.

Klopp reportedly wants him at Anfield because of his ability to carry the ball and counter-attack at pace. Traore can also play anywhere across the front line, as Jota has done.

As for Hwang, meanwhile, Wolves have the option to sign him permanently next summer for £13million, Football Insider adds. However, doing so in January would cost more.

Liverpool plot Adama Traore transfer

According to previous reports, Liverpool will refuse to pay more than £30million for Traore.

The winger has been in talks over a new contract for some time, but no significant progress has been made on that front.

His current terms expire in the summer of 2023 and so he is approaching the final year of his deal.

If Wolves cannot sign him to a new agreement, they could sell up to avoid the risk of losing him for free next season.