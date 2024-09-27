Exclusive: Liverpool add Borussia Dortmund forward, former Real Madrid star to transfer shortlist

Liverpool are planning to revamp their attacking options in 2025 and TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal that they are eyeing a move for Karim Adeyemi.

The Borussia Dortmund star, who can play as a centre-forward or winger on either flank, has caught the attention of multiple clubs thanks to his excellent recent form.

The 22-year-old has scored two goals in four Bundesliga appearances so far this season and is only expected to improve as he gains experience.

Sources have informed TEAMtalk that Adeyemi has been shortlisted by Liverpool, with the ready ‘likely’ to buy a new winger at the end of the season.

The Reds are planning for the departure of Mo Salah, who will be out of contract next summer and is currently unlikely to sign an extension.

We understand that Borussia Dortmund would be willing to part ways with Adeyemi for less than €45m (£37.5m; $50.2m) next summer, which is viewed as ‘negotiable’ and ‘fair’ by the Liverpool hierarchy.

The Reds also consider Takefusa Kubo of Real Sociedad as a suitable option to reinforce their attacking ranks. He has the same release clause as Martin Zubimendi at Sociedad – €60m (£50.7m; $67m).

Liverpool face competition for Adeyemi – sources

Kubo, 23, joined Sociedad from Real Madrid in 2022 and has become one of the club’s most important players. He scored seven goals in 30 LaLiga appearances last season and has one in seven games this term.

Liverpool are admirers of the Japanese international but Real Madrid could complicate things if they decide to move for him.

Madrid have a 50% sell-on clause in Kubo’s contract, meaning that they could effectively trigger his release clause for €30m, before selling him on for an instant profit.

Liverpool’s pursuit of Adeyemi won’t be straightforward, either. Sources have informed TEAMtalk that Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain are also considering moves for the forward in 2025.

PSG boss Luis Enrique is understood to be a huge admirer of the Germany under-21s international and the French giants will continue to monitor his performances over the next few months.

Liverpool track Nico Williams, Leroy Sane

Meanwhile, Liverpool are reportedly keeping tabs on Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams as Arne Slot eyes a potential long-term replacement for Salah.

Williams, who dazzled for Spain in Euro 2024, is being eyed by other top sides such as Barcelona, Arsenal and Chelsea.

Former Manchester City man Leroy Sane is another player who’s been linked with Liverpool recently. His contract with Bayern Munich is set to expire at the end of the season, so he could be available on a free transfer next summer.

Anthony Gordon has also been heavily linked with Liverpool and was close to joining them over the summer, but the Reds are looking at other options now that the England star is set to pen a new, improved contract with Newcastle.

Liverpool are also looking to bring in a new striker and reports suggest that Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyokeres and Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins are two players to keep an eye out for.

IN FOCUS: What would Adeyemi bring to Liverpool?

Anyone who witnessed Adeyemi in action for Borussia Dortmund in the latter stages of the Champions League last season would have quickly been able to identify his biggest asset – his pace.

The 22-year-old Munich-born winger possesses the kind of searing speed that frightens every full-back. But he is not a mere pace merchant; he applies his fleet-footedness to good effect.

In the Bundesliga last season, Adeyemi ranked in the 88th percentile among wingers and attacking midfielders for progressive carries per 90 minutes (5.13) and touches in the opponent’s penalty area (6.21), while his lightning-quick off-ball runs aided an average of 9.46 progressive passes received per 90 (82nd percentile).

Although he has scored two goals from three Bundesliga outings so far this season, the BVB star’s output last term suggests he is not as reliable of a goal threat as some of the players he’d be competing with for game time at Liverpool.

Adeyemi scored just three league goals and provided one assist in 21 appearances in 2023-24. That pales in comparison to Mohamed Salah’s return of 18 Premier League strikes and 10 assists. The German’s productivity also lagged behind the eight goals and five assists both Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo mustered.

One underappreciated element of Adeyemi’s game, though, is his aerial ability. The 5ft 10ins winger won 1.39 aerial duels per 90 last term (79th percentile) at a success rate of 60.9 per cent (98th percentile). Those figures were better even than the 1.75 aerials at a 54.2 per cent win rate of the 6ft 1ins Gakpo.

