Liverpool are interested in signing Ademola Lookman from Atalanta and are planning to use one of their players to sweeten the deal, according to a report, but it may not be straightforward.

Although Liverpool have won the Premier League title with relative ease this season, the Reds are aware of the need to keep adding quality players to the squad. The likes of Arsenal, Manchester City and Chelsea all will strengthen in the summer transfer window and will launch their respective challenge for the Premier League title in the 2025-26 campaign.

One of the areas where Liverpool are very strong is in attack, with Mohamed Salah scoring 28 goals and providing 18 assists in 36 Premier League matches this season.

Luis Diaz has also contributed with 17 goals and eight assists in all competitions, while Cody Gakpo has found his best form under Dutch compatriot Arne Slot.

However, the futures of the likes of Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota and even Diaz remain uncertain, and Liverpool are looking to sign another forward this summer.

According to Quotidiano Sportivo, Liverpool are interested in signing Lookman from Atalanta in the summer transfer window.

The newly-crowned Premier League champions were keen on a deal for Lookman in January, but Atalanta did not want to sell their prized asset.

The Italian news outlet has claimed that Liverpool ‘will return’ for the 27-year-old former Everton forward this summer, adding that the Reds could use Federico Chiesa in the deal.

Chiesa joined Liverpool from Juventus last summer and has failed to make an impact at Anfield, with injuries and competition for places limiting the Italy international winger to just 13 appearances this season.

Arsenal, Manchester United, Juventus and Napoli are also interested in Lookman, who, according to Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini in December 2024, “has become a truly extraordinary player, among the best in Europe and the world”.

Atalanta are willing to sell the Nigeria international forward, but the Serie A outfit want €60million (£50.5m, $66.6m) for the 27-year-old.

Lookman, who was named the 2024 African Footballer of the Year and the Atalanta Player of the Season in 2022-23 and 2023-24, has played predominantly as a second striker this campaign and has scored 19 goals and given seven assists in 38 appearances for Atalanta.

DON’T MISS 🔴 The spectacular Liverpool XI for Prem title defence in 2025-26 with four new signings

Liverpool face problem in Chiesa – Lookman swap deal

Using Chiesa to lower the fee for Lookman would be great for Liverpool, as they would get an in-form forward in exchange for a winger who is unlikely to become a regular under Slot.

However, according to Quotidiano Sportivo, there are problems in such a deal.

While Atalanta want to incorporate more Italian players in their squad, Chiesa’s salary at Liverpool is huge and has to be taken into consideration. The winger earns way more than Atalanta can afford.

There is also competition for the 27-year-old’s services. Tottenham Hotspur and AS Roma have taken a shine to Chiesa, so Atalanta need to fend off their interest.

The future of Gasperini also needs to be resolved, with the Italian manager currently out of contract in the summer.

Latest Liverpool news: Huijsen response, Alexander-Arnold message

Liverpool have received a response from Dean Huijsen, according to a report.

The Reds have presented a formal proposal to the Bournemouth defender, who has told the Merseyside outfit his preferred destination.

A trusted source has claimed that Liverpool are almost certainly going to sign a Hungarian ace.

Meanwhile, the Spanish media have revealed the message that Real Madrid sent to Alexander-Arnold after the match between Liverpool and Arsenal.

Alexander-Arnold was booed by some fans at Anfield when he came on as a substitute in the second half of the Premier League game.

POLL: How long before Liverpool get rid of Chiesa?