Liverpool are looking into a possible deal for Ademola Lookman, with a report claiming that Arne Slot’s side view him as a potential replacement for Luis Diaz, as Fabrizio Romano reveals whether Atalanta could sell the forward.

Lookman was on the books of Liverpool’s Merseyside rivals Everton from 2017 until 2019 and failed to make a huge impact. The Nigeria international forward scored four goals and gave two assists in 48 appearances for the Toffees, but after a similarly disappointing spell at RB Leipzig, he has been flourishing at Atalanta.

The 27-year-old has scored 47 goals and provided 23 assists in 106 matches in all competitions for Atalanta and was named the Italian club’s player of the season for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 campaigns.

Lookman, who helped Atalanta win the Europa League last season, has been in fine form this campaign, scoring 15 goals and giving seven assists in 28 matches in all competitions.

However, the Atalanta forward has been involved in a very public controversy with his manager, and that, according to Fichajes, has sparked Liverpool’s interest in him.

Atalanta head coach Gian Piero Gasperini described Lookman as “one of the worst penalty takers” he had ever seen after he saw a spot-kick saved in the defeat to Club Brugge in the Champions League this week.

Lookman addressed Gasperini’s comments on Instagram and wrote: “Being singled out in the manner I have been not only hurts but feels deeply disrespectful, not least because of the immense hard work and commitment I have always put in each and every day to help bring success to this club and to the incredible fans of Bergamo.

“In truth, I have dealt with many difficult moments during my time here – the majority of which I have never spoken about because in my opinion the team must always be protected and must come first.

“This makes what happened last night even more hurtful. Along with our incredible fans, we as a team are hurting too with last night’s result.

“During the match the designated penalty taker instructed me to take the penalty; and to support the team I took responsibility in the moment to do so. Life’s about challenges and turning pain into power which I’ll continue to do.”

Fichajes has noted that this explosive fall-out between Lookman and Gasperini has made Liverpool take notice, with the Premier League club now ready to make a move for the former Everton forward.

Liverpool are aware of interest in Colombian winger Diaz and are looking at potential replacements.

With Lookman in a very difficult position at Atalanta now, the Merseyside club have “chosen” him as the player to replace Diaz if the latter leaves in the summer transfer window.

According to the report, “Lookman fits the profile they are looking for: a skilful, fast winger with the ability to unbalance in one-on-one situations.”

Ademola Lookman will leave Atalanta – Fabrizio Romano

Fichajes is not one of the most reputable sources, so Liverpool fans need to wait for another reliable media outlet to back the Reds’ interest in Lookman before reading too much into this speculation.

What is clear, though, is that Atalanta will sell the Nigerian forward this summer.

Trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed on X that the decision has been made for Lookman to leave.

Romano wrote: “Understand plan remains for Ademola Lookman to LEAVE Atalanta this summer.

“Atalanta will try to clarify the situation with Gasperini in the next 24h after strong quotes… but won’t change future plans.

“It was already planned last summer, transfer to happen this year.”

Latest Liverpool news: Pep Guardiola praise, Arda Guler contact

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes that Liverpool can win the Champions League this season.

After his Man City side got knocked out by Real Madrid in the playoff tie on Wednesday evening, Guardiola said that Liverpool are one of three clubs who can genuinely beat Los Blancos to the European crown.

Guardiola said: “Of course Madrid are a contender, definitely. But there are other good teams around. It will be an interesting Champions League season.

“Madrid are always favourites for this trophy. There are other teams who are having a very good season but Madrid are always favourites.

‘But there are other teams that are playing very well. Liverpool are having a really good season up until now, Barcelona are amazing, Paris Saint-Germain, with my friend Luis [Enrique] in charge, are on the march. But obviously, Madrid are favourites.”

Liverpool are reportedly trying to sign Arda Guler from Madrid in the summer transfer window.

The Turkey international attacker is reportedly open to leaving Los Blancos at the end of the season for a club where he would get more playing time.

Liverpool have reportedly made contact with Madrid and have asked about a potential summer deal for Guler.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are in danger of losing Ibrahima Konate to Madrid in the summer of 2025.

Konate is under contract at the Reds until 2026, but the Frenchman has not yet signed a new deal.

This has alerted Madrid, who are on the hunt for new centre-backs and believe that Konate would make their team better.

Los Blancos are also confident of securing the services of Liverpool and England international right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold on a free transfer in the summer of 2025.

