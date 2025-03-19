Liverpool make ‘truly extraordinary’ Nigerian superstar ‘top’ target to replace Mo Salah

Liverpool have made Ademola Lookman their “top” target to replace Mohamed Salah, with an Italian report revealing the two other Premier League clubs that are keen on the former Everton forward.

Salah is out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season. No new deal is in place at the moment, and with every passing day, the Anfield faithful will feel that they will not see the Egypt international forward in their club’s colours next season. TEAMtalk understands that the Premier League club would love to keep Salah, but the former Chelsea attacker may have other ideas.

Liverpool are planning for life after Salah leaves in case the forward decides to call it quits at Anfield.

Barcelona winger Raphinha has been linked with a move to Liverpool as a potential replacement for Salah, but it is a Nigeria international forward who is said to be the Reds’ main target this summer.

According to TMW, Liverpool have placed Atalanta forward Lookman “at the top of the market notebook” if Salah leaves.

The Italian news outlet has noted that the feeling at Liverpool is that this could be Salah’s last season at the club.

Paris Saint-Germain have followed the Egyptian ace and would love to sign the 32-year-old, who has the option to move to the Saudi Pro League as a free agent this summer as well.

Lookman did not have the best of times at Everton or RB Leipzig, but he has been a revelation at Atalanta since he joined the Italian club in 2022.

The Nigeria international forward has scored 50 goals and given 22 assists in 110 matches in all competitions for Atalanta.

Lookman helped the Serie A club win the Europa League last season with a hat-trick against Bayer Leverkusen in the final.

The 27-year-old was named the 2024 African Footballer of the Year and the Atalanta Player of the Season in 2022-23 and 2023-24.

Described by Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini as “a top player” who “has become a truly extraordinary player, among the best in Europe and the world” in December 2024. Lookman was nominated for the 2024 Ballon d’Or as well.

Liverpool face Newcastle and Arsenal competition for Lookman

While Liverpool may fancy prising Lookman away from Atalanta in the summer transfer window, the Reds will face stiff competition for the forward.

TMW has noted that PSG have taken a shine to the Nigeria international, while Arsenal and Newcastle United are also keen on a summer deal.

Arsenal, Newcastle and PSG are said to consider Lookman “a very hot name in view of next summer”.

Juventus, too, are interested in Lookman and have made contact with his entourage and with Atalanta, but the Bianconeri have been told that they have to qualify for the Champions League next season to stand a chance of signing him.

Latest Liverpool news: Bastoni bid, Nunez offer

With Virgil van Dijk out of contract and Ibrahima Konate on the radar of Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool are looking for a new centre-back.

It has been reported that Liverpool are planning a bid for Inter Milan and Italy international star Alessandro Bastoni.

TEAMtalk’s contributor Ben Jacobs has revealed that Atletico Madrid are planning to make an offer for Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are said to be ready to bid for RB Leipzig’s attacking midfielder Xavi Simons and Atletico striker Julian Alvarez.

The best of Lookman since he left the Premier League

August 4, 2022: Joins Atalanta from RB Leipzig for a €15m fee after Leicester neglected their option to buy him.

August 13, 2022: Scores on his Atalanta debut in a win over Sampdoria, being deployed as a supporting striker – a role he would soon make his own.

January 2023: Scores braces in three consecutive matches (two of which were in Serie A and one in the Coppa Italia).

July 2023: Wins the Atalanta Player of the Season award after scoring 15 goals from 33 games in his debut campaign.

January-February 2024: Plays a crucial role in helping Nigeria to the Africa Cup of Nations final, being their only scorer in the round of 16 and quarter-final wins.

May 22, 2024: Scores a hat-trick in the Europa League final to earn Atalanta their first ever European trophy.

June 2024: Claims the Atalanta player of the season accolade for the second time in a row.

September 4, 2024: Becomes the first ever Atalanta player to be named on the Ballon d’Or shortlist (the following month, he would come 14th in the voting).

October 26, 2024: Scores a brace and provides two assists in the same match in a 6-1 win over Hellas Verona.

December 6, 2024: Scores the winner against AC Milan to put Atalanta top of Serie A.

December 10, 2024: Scores against Real Madrid in the Champions League.

January 21, 2025: Gets his fourth goal of the Champions League’s league phase.

February 23, 2025: Bounces back from disparaging comments from Gian Piero Gasperini to score a brace against Empoli on his first appearance since the manager’s remarks.