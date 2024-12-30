Liverpool advance towards signing of confirmed Man Utd target as ‘secret weapon’ emerges after big decision

Milos Kerkez is a target for Liverpool and Manchester United for the January transfer window and the Merseysiders could have a ‘secret weapon’ in the race, per reports.

The 21-year-old Bournemouth star is considered to be one of the best young left-backs in the Premier League and looks primed to move next month or in the summer.

Andoni Iraola’s side are enjoying a promising campaign so far with eight wins from their 19 games and Kerkez has played a major role in the Cherries’ success.

However, Kerkez has signed with a new agency ahead of 2025 and he is now part of Fali Ramadani’s Lian Sports. They also represent Liverpool forward Federico Chiesa, who joined the club from Serie A side Juventus back in the summer.

In a post shared on Instagram on Monday, Kerkez was officially welcomed to the agency. It remains to be seen whether the change in representation results in a transfer, but it wouldn’t be a shock if it did.

As previously reported, Liverpool are actively looking at left-back targets ahead of the January window and Kerkez is among them.

Andy Robertson hasn’t been at his best for some time and Arne Slot doesn’t seem convinced by his back-up left-back option Kostas Tsimikas, either.

Liverpool could have a ‘secret weapon’ in Kerkez chase

The Liverpool Echo have suggested that the fact that there is a connection between Kerkez and Chiesa through a shared agency could give Liverpool a ‘secret weapon’ and better chance of sealing a deal than Man Utd.

The Red Devils are also looking to strengthen at left-back, with Ruben Amorim keen to bring in cover for injury plagued duo Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia.

TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher exclusively revealed Man Utd and Liverpool’s interest in Kerkez months ago and now the rivals could battle for his signature in January.

It’s also worth noting that Fabrizio Romano has reported that Man Utd are more likely to sign Kerkez than Liverpool as their interest is most ‘concrete’ at this stage, so there will no doubt be plenty of twists and turns in his future.

The full-back has personal connections to Man Utd through family and this is expected to play a key role in his decision.

Sources suggest that Bournemouth value Kerkez at around £40million and it will be interesting to see who makes the first big move for his signature.

