Liverpool in advanced talks over transformative double deal that’ll scare Arsenal, Man City

Liverpool are making progress as they look to reunite with Michael Edwards while also landing a second transfer expert, according to two sources.

Edwards initially joined Liverpool as their chief analyst in November 2011 and went on to become their sporting director between November 2016 and June 2022. The 44-year-old did an exceptional job while in charge of Liverpool’s negotiations and signings. He transformed the squad at Jurgen Klopp’s disposal by landing top players such as Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson and Alisson.

Edwards also helped the Reds make good money on players they were not intending on using, such as Rhian Brewster, Dominic Solanke and Danny Ward.

However, Edwards decided to leave Anfield at the end of the 2021-22 campaign, which threw the sporting director job into turmoil. His assistant, Julian Ward, left the job in summer 2023 after just a year, while Jorg Schmadtke departed at the end of the January transfer window.

It recently emerged that Liverpool are hoping to bring Edwards back to Anfield to help them ensure the post-Klopp era is successful.

Last week, David Ornstein revealed that the Southampton-born chief does not want to return as Liverpool’s sporting director, as he instead wants a higher role.

Ornstein added that if Edwards does re-join the Reds, he will look to appoint Bournemouth guru Richard Hughes as the new sporting director below him.

Liverpool were handed a boost on Wednesday as Hughes confirmed that he will be leaving Bournemouth at the end of the season.

Liverpool ‘closing in’ on Bournemouth guru

As per Football Insider, Liverpool have immediately opened discussions with Hughes and are now ‘closing in’ on his capture. Talks between the two parties are ‘well down the line’, which means it may not be long before Liverpool fill the sporting director position for good.

Newcastle United want the Scot to replace Dan Ashworth, who is bound for Manchester United. Roma are also interested in Hughes, as he can speak several languages including Italian.

But Liverpool are now poised to win the race for Hughes, who played for the likes of Bournemouth and Portsmouth before hanging up his boots in 2014.

Fabrizio Romano has also provided an update on Liverpool’s plans. He states that they are in a ‘final round of talks’ to try and convince Edwards on returning.

Edwards has previously shown hesitancy about going back, as he is an extremely ambitious person who loves a new challenge. But Liverpool are ‘still pushing’ to strike an agreement, as they know just how good he can be in re-shaping a squad.

Romano adds that Hughes is a ‘strong candidate’ to work under Edwards as part of the prospective new Liverpool board.

Man City and Arsenal will have been delighted when Klopp revealed that he will be leaving Liverpool at the end of the season. After all, the German has been integral to Liverpool being able to challenge those two clubs for Premier League titles, particularly City.

But with Edwards and Hughes at Anfield, Liverpool stand a much better chance of appointing the right manager and also continuing their huge success even after Klopp departs.

