Stefan Bajcetic will be under Jurgen Klopp's watch no more

Liverpool are ready to tear up one loan deal and sanction a different one for top midfield prospect Stefan Bajcetic, according to multiple reports.

Bajcetic was sent to Red Bull Salzburg in the summer to spend the season developing under former Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders – who has since been sacked by the Austrian club.

And despite the role Jurgen Klopp has taken up at the Red Bull empire as Head of Soccer, Salzburg are set to play no further part in Bajcetic’s development, as Liverpool prepare to send him elsewhere.

In news first revealed by DaveOCKOP, but quickly confirmed by Fabrizio Romano, Bajcetic will leave Salzburg and is now on the verge of a move to LaLiga.

The club set to sign him are Real Betis – who had also been linked heavily with former Liverpool flop Arthur Melo in recent days, and count ex-Reds keeper Adrian San Miguel among their current players.

The original story from DaveOCKOP stated definitively that Bajcetic ‘will be moving’ to Betis, but Romano has toned things down ever so slightly to say the two clubs are in ‘advanced talks’ but the deal is ‘not done yet’ – just ‘progressing’.

The move seems to have Bajcetic’s approval as well, although his stance on his long-term future at Liverpool – for whom he has 22 appearances behind him – isn’t specified.

Bajcetic set to return to Spain

Although he has a Serbian surname, Bajcetic was born in Vigo, Spain, and Liverpool signed him from Celta in 2020.

Bajcetic, who is still only 20 years old now, never made his senior debut for Celta, but could take his first strides in LaLiga with Betis.

The Seville-based outfit are in urgent need of new midfielders after injuries to William Carvalho and Marc Roca, so Bajcetic could help fill a void.

Beyond then, he remains under contract with Liverpool until 2027.

He will be leaving Salzburg with 18 appearances for the club behind him, just eight of which were starts.

Liverpool transfer latest: Doak decision/Prem star targeted

Another loan player Liverpool need to make a decision on is Ben Doak, who is currently at Middlesbrough.

Liverpool have already rejected two approaches for Doak this week after Ipswich Town joined Crystal Palace in firming up their interest in the Scottish winger.

A fee of around £30m is what Liverpool are looking at to consider selling Doak.

In other news, Liverpool are being linked with a move for Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson – just days after being linked with his teammate Morgan Gibbs-White as well.

Liverpool scouts are said to have been watching Anderson recently and could make a move for him by the summer.