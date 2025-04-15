Liverpool manager Arne Slot hopes to sign up five stars to new deals in the coming weeks

Liverpool are reportedly confident of tying down three more first-team stars to new contracts after Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk, with David Ornstein providing a major update on the Reds captain and with the Dutchman talking up a “big summer” of new arrivals at Anfield.

The Reds announced that talismanic winger Salah had committed to a new deal at Anfield last Friday, with the 32-year-old committing to another two years at Liverpool and taking the player through to the ripe old age of 35 in the process. Currently third on Liverpool’s all-time top scorers charts, it’s safe to say Salah will go down in history as one of the club’s greatest ever players and most important signings of all time.

Now, with Van Dijk expected to soon follow suit and sign a new deal at Anfield himself – theories have floated around that the new contract announcement for the captain could arrive on Good Friday – Ornstein has provided a big update on the progress of those talks.

“Virgil van Dijk is next on the agenda. It’s going to be a two-year contract with similar terms [to Salah] – 2027, no release or break clauses. They’re crossing the T’s and dotting the I’s and an official announcement will come soon,” The Athletic reporter told NBC Sports.

And with Van Dijk himself also stating “Everyone knows how much I love this club and let’s see what next week will deliver”, it’s now a question of when, not if the Reds No.4 will extend his stay.

However, sporting director Richard Hughes is not finished there and, hot on the heels of those two deals, Liverpool are also advancing in new deal talks for three more first-team stars, with Ibrahima Konate, Conor Bradley and Curtis Jones also closing on extensions.

News that Konate is close to signing will come as a major relief for the Reds.

The player was due to fall out of contract at Anfield in summer 2026, and there were fears the Reds could find themselves in the same position as they have with Salah, Van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold next year.

There was even talk floating around that the Reds could be forced into his summer sale if he did not agree a new deal, with PSG and Real Madrid both flirting around a possible approach.

However, it’s now understood that an agreement is close to being finalised that will see the defender’s wages climb from £80,000 a week to nearer £200,000 a week – making the France defender their third-best paid player of all time.

Reds trio to commit to new deals as Van Dijk talks up ‘big summer’

At the same time, Slot is also understood to have made it clear to Hughes that he wants the arrangements in Bradley and Jones’ deals extended.

The pair are currently contracted for two more years, but their progress this season has caught the manager’s eye and he has been keen to ensure their futures are nailed down as quickly as possible and as a reward for their progress.

In the event of Bradley – the man seen as Alexander-Arnold’s heir at right-back – he will earn a whopping 650% pay-rise when committing to his Anfield extension.

All three players are expected to sign up on long-term deals and potentially through to the summer of 2029.

However, it is not just contract renewals on the agenda at Anfield, with the club gearing up for a massive summer rebuild and with Slot ready to put his stamp down on the side.

To that end, Ornstein revealed on Monday the three priority signings Liverpool plan to make and having name-dropped their first two planned summer signings.

Now Van Dijk has also hinted at a big summer to come for the Reds, telling the Daily Mail: “Liverpool should be able to challenge for titles in the upcoming years. Whatever happens in terms of players going out and players coming in, I think it should be a big summer.

“I think they’re planning to make it a big summer, so we all have to trust the board as a Liverpool-connected fan to do the right job, and hopefully the club will be challenging for titles for the next two seasons as well.

“I think we 100 per cent can improve. I think we shouldn’t forget the quality that the Premier League possesses, especially this season, in my opinion. It’s incredible how everyone can beat everyone.

“There are still so many things to improve, but we shouldn’t forget the quality that the Premier League possesses because we see it. I think a proper pre-season would definitely help the club in order to be even more consistent than we already have been.”

