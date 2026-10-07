Advantage Liverpool for €70m signing as ‘movement happing’ and terms agreed

There’s ‘movement happening’ for an England international who could change clubs in 2027, and while Arsenal, Chelsea and Real Madrid are all hovering, it’s advantage Liverpool.

Liverpool entered the international break having kept three successive clean sheets in the Premier League.

Jeremy Jacquet has been an instant hit at Anfield, though Ronald Araujo’s selections at right-back have been equally important.

The Reds can sign the Barcelona loanee for €55m at season’s end, and Araujo’s versatility – being comfortable at right-back or centre-back – would continue to prove useful.

However, Liverpool might have other ideas, with a younger player capable of covering the bases like Araujo does in their sights.

The player in question is former Reds defender, Jarell Quansah, who was sold to Bayer Leverkusen for £35m in 2025.

And according to the latest from Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, there’s movement happening around Quansah’s future, and a transfer in 2027 is a distinct possibility.

Jarell Quansah heading back to Liverpool?

Plettenberg wrote on X: ‘Jarell Quansah could leave Bayer 04 Leverkusen in summer 2027.

‘Movement already happening behind the scenes. Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal are interested. Real Madrid are regularly scouting him.’

Quansah has taken his game to new heights since leaving Liverpool for Leverkusen, with the regular playing time he’s received in Germany clearly aiding his development.

Quansah is now a regular in Thomas Tuchel’s England squads, and aged 23, he’d represent a much younger but equally effective alternative to Araujo.

Competition for Quansah’s signature is fierce, though Liverpool have the upper hand.

Plettenberg added: ‘Liverpool still have a buy-back option: €70m valid until June 15, 2027.’

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Furthermore, a prior update from the Daily Mail’s Lewis Steele revealed Liverpool have a pre-existing agreement on personal terms already in place with Quansah in the event that buy-back clause is triggered.

As such, and given personal terms are sealed and the buy-back clause takes Leverkusen out of the equation, the deal is Liverpool’s if they desire it.

Steele previously wrote: ‘Jarell Quansah. It can be revealed that Liverpool have a pre-existing agreement in place with Quansah over the terms of a future contract should they decide to use their buyback clause that was inserted when he was sold to Bayer Leverkusen for £35m’.