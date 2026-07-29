Liverpool are keen on a deal for Rayan, seen here with Brazil teammate Vinicius Junior

Liverpool will reportedly seek to sign another winger even if they get a deal for Bradley Barcola over the line after two sources backed up our exclusive claims that Bournemouth star Rayan was also high on their wishlist – though there is an instant issue set to block any move for the Brazilian.

The Reds are looking for some new wow-factor in attack after parting ways with Mohamed Salah at the end of last season. While primary target Yan Diomande has escaped their clutches, Liverpool have locked on to a deal for Barcola, who looks primed to leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

While a deal will not be an easy one to strike with the reigning European champions, it was reported on Tuesday night that the Reds have now lodged a jaw-dropping first offer for the 29-cap France attacker’s services – and they will hope the offer is enough to persuade PSG to sell.

While Barcola predominantly plays off the left, the Reds would still, ideally, need another option to play off the right – and fill Salah’s sizeable shoes.

Back on July 16, our transfer correspondent Graeme Bailey exclusively revealed that Rayan was a target for Liverpool this summer and contact had been established over a potential deal.

Rayan, who made Brazil’s squad for the 2026 World Cup finals, only joined the Cherries in January as the heir to Antoine Semenyo – but adapted quickly to the Premier League, registering five goals and two assists in 15 appearances.

With a goal contribution every 160 minutes in the competition, Liverpool believe the player has an ‘exceptionally high ceiling’, possessing the qualities required to thrive in the pressure-pot that is Anfield.

Those links to the 19-year-old have now been backed up by talkSPORT reporters Alex Crook and Ben Jacobs, who claim that Rayan is seen as a ‘dream target’ for the Reds, albeit a deal is seen as difficult this summer with the Cherries refusing to sell and with the player’s release clause not actually kicking in until 2027.

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Why Liverpool want Rayan and what are their chances?

Put bluntly, Bournemouth have no intentions whatsoever of allowing their star teenager to leave just a matter of months after signing, meaning any Liverpool raid will likely need to wait until summer 2027 at best.

However, the Reds’ desire is undoubtedly there.

Per Bailey, writing on July 16, revealed that the Reds have admired the Brazilian before his move from Vasco da Gama in January, but Bournemouth moved decisively to complete the deal before Liverpool could act.

That interest has remained ever since, as we exclusively revealed back in March.

TEAMtalk understands Liverpool have now made contact about the 19-year-old this summer and, significantly, have sought Andoni Iraola’s assessment of the player.

The Spaniard worked closely with Rayan during his first months in England and played a key role in helping him settle into Premier League football before taking charge at Anfield.

Sources indicate Iraola remains a huge admirer of the youngster and believes his ceiling is exceptionally high.

Liverpool are not alone in their admiration, however.

And sources can confirm Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are all monitoring Rayan’s progress after his breakthrough campaign at Bournemouth.

The Cherries, though, have no desire to lose one of their brightest young talents after just six months at the club, and have made it known that they consider him ‘untouchable’.

Rayan had a sizeable release clause placed in his deal when arriving – which we understand is set at £130m (€153m, $175m), though sources close to the club insist that does not become active until 2027, meaning Bournemouth have full control over the player this summer.

As for Barcola, sources have told us that Liverpool are prepared to smash their transfer record to sign the star, though it’s denied that an opening bid has yet been lodged.

With regard to other additions, Liverpool have been handed a ‘never ever’ warning over links to an electric quick £50m-rated Tottenham star, with a potential move splitting two journalists’ opinion.

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