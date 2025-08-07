Fabrizio Romano has revealed Liverpool are strongly considering a serious move to sign Bradley Barcola, and though a deal won’t be easy, he has explained what the PSG star must do in order to force through a blockbuster move to Anfield.

The Reds are making a strong push to sign Alexander Isak and have already seen one bid rejected by Newcastle, who continue to insist is not for sale. But while their initial offer, worth £120m (€137.5m, $159m) has fallen short, a new offer is expected to be presented by Liverpool in the coming days.

Nonetheless, the Magpies continue to dig their heels in and have sent their Premier League rivals a new message over the would-be deal for Isak in the wake of their failure to land Benjamin Sesko.

So far this summer, Liverpool have already spent £265m (€303m, $354m) on six new players. However, having also cashed in on a number of players for £129m (€148m, $172m), the Reds still have room in their budget for more quality additions.

And with Darwin Nunez’s move to Al-Hilal now fully agreed and expected to go through before the week is out, that transfer masterclass by Richard Hughes will swell their coffers even further.

To that end, a number of sources have now confirmed Liverpool interest in signing PSG winger Barcola too.

To that end, L’Equipe revealed on Wednesday that Liverpool are ‘not giving up Isak’, but have ‘checked the name of Bradley Barcola to strengthen in attack’, claiming they’re ‘not done with his crazy transfer window’ after they were linked with the Frenchman earlier in the summer.

Sky Sports journalist Sacha Tavolieri later claimed that Liverpool plan to make a ‘concrete offer’ for the 22-year-old.

He wrote on X: ‘EXCL – Liverpool Football Club set to proceed with a concrete offer to Paris Saint-Germain! Reds very determined to transform their interest into a bid during recent talks. Deal won’t be under €100M. Isak situation explains this #LFC new strategy. Real impact. More to follow’.

And in a follow-up post, Romano has now labelled the ‘world-class’ PSG star as Arne Slot’s ‘dream target’, though he has explained the enormous difficulties Liverpool face in getting a deal over the line.

Fabrizio Romano confirms Liverpool want Bradley Barcola

Indeed, Romano is adamant that Liverpool cannot sign both Isak and Barcola, hinting on his YouTube channel that it is likely to be one or the other.

He explained: “It’s not Barcola and Isak. If they can get him, Liverpool’s priority tonight remains Isak. If Newcastle open the doors, Liverpool will go for Isak. That deal is absolutely still alive.

“In case the Isak deal can’t happen, Barcola is seen as the dream target internally at Liverpool. As of today, Liverpool have not made contact with Barcola’s agents or Paris Saint-Germain, but they could make an attempt for Barcola before the end of the window if Newcastle close the doors to Isak.

“PSG don’t want to sell Barcola – they prepared a new huge contract offer for the end of the window after Bayern Munich approached them with interest in the winger in June. The only way for Barcola to leave would be to say he wants to join Liverpool. It’s not going to be easy because PSG see Barcola as one of the best players in the world.”

Romano went on to explain that, should Barcola depart for Anfield, the European champions would move for Real Madrid star Rodrygo, with the Brazilian also touted as a target for the Merseysiders.

“If Liverpool go for Barcola, a name to watch for PSG would be Rodrygo from Real Madrid. He wants to stay and fight for his place at Real Madrid, but internally at PSG, Rodrygo could be an option to replace Barcola.”

In a follow-up post on X, Romano added: ‘Liverpool consider Bradley Barcola as world world-class player but no bid or talks at this stage, focus remains on Isak now.

‘PSG want to keep Barcola and offer him new deal. Al Khelaifi, Luis Campos who signed him and Luis Enrique are all aligned.’

Meanwhile, Romano has confirmed that Nunez will be heading to Al-Hilal, with a full agreement reached between the Saudi side both with Liverpool and the striker himself.

With Romano giving the move the ‘Here we go’ seal of approval, he has revealed the figures Liverpool will collect from his sale to Simone Inzaghi’s side.

Elsewhere on the outgoing front, Liverpool are also in discussions for the sale of another attacking star to a European giant – and the exact terms the Reds will accept have been reaffirmed.

On potential arrivals, Paul Scholes reckons Liverpool are ready to move for a £50m-rated England international once a deal for Isak is tied up, having explained why the star is “absolutely perfect” for the Reds.

