Liverpool are ready to move for Marc Guehi once a deal for Alexander Isak is tied up, with Paul Scholes explaining why the defender is “absolutely perfect” for the Reds and with the Crystal Palace star making his choice clear between a move to Anfield and fellow suitors, Newcastle.

The Reds have spent heavily this summer, bringing in six players of enormous quality that significantly strengthen the quality at Arne Slot’s disposal ahead of their title defence. And while Liverpool have invested some £265m so far, the fact that they have clawed back £134m of that through player sales, and with two more major sales to come, gives Slot licence to add even more players to his mix.

While the chase for Isak has drawn plenty of column inches – understandable given the record-breaking numbers being touted for the Newcastle striker – it is easy to forget that Liverpool are also in need of defensive additions too.

And with Joe Gomez’s pre-season injury leaving Slot’s senior options down to just Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate following the sale of Jarell Quansah to Bayer Leverkusen, a new central defensive addition is now seen as a must rather than a need.

To that end, the Reds have been touted to make a move for Palace star Guehi all summer. His deal at Selhurst Park expires in June 2026, and the Eagles will be forced to sell this summer in order to protect their value and ensure he does not leave as a free agent next summer.

They are reportedly seeking a fee of at least £45m (€51.5m, $60m) and nearer £50m (€57.3m, $66.6m) for the 23-times capped England star.

Despite Liverpool’s apparent reluctance to meet that fee, Scholes believes his signing makes perfect sense for the champions and is one he can see them making before the window shuts.

“You [Jamie Carragher] mentioned at the start of last year a left-sided centre-half. Palace fans won’t be happy, but I think Guehi is absolutely perfect for it,” Scholes said on The Overlap’s latest Fan Debate.

“Yeah, [I think they will sign a centre-back], but it’s just what kind of quality you’re talking about.

“Are you going to spend £50m on a player who is in the last year of his contract? But looking at Guehi, he looks probably worth it to me.”

Marc Guehi chooses between Liverpool and Newcastle

Given the asking price involved, Liverpool are not the sole suitors for Guehi and it’s been reported this week that long-term suitors Newcastle are also ready to resurrect their efforts to sign him having made a strong push for his signature 12 months ago.

At the time, Palace turned down an offer worth up to £70m from the Magpies.

However, Eddie Howe’s interest in Guehi has never faded and the player is thought to be back on their radar ahead of what could be a fresh push for his services.

Despite that, The Guardian’s Ed Aarons reported earlier this week claimed Liverpool remained Guehi’s ‘preferred option’ should he leave this summer, though also suggesting he is happy to remain at Selhurst Park for now and potentially run his contract down.

That information follows our transfer correspondent Rudy Galetti’s claims on June 21 that Guehi’s preference was Anfield and that the 26-year-old was close to agreeing personal terms over a move to the Reds.

Guehi, for his part, was giving nothing away over his future when questioned following the Eagles’ historic FA Cup final win over Manchester City at Wembley in May.

“I think the most important thing is just always doing the best that I can for this football club. I come in every day and I try to be the same,” he said.

“I try to work hard. And you know, this football club has given me a lot. I’m still under contract at this football club, so my focus is always at this football club.

“So, you know, for me, the most important is just doing the best I can and seeing where the future holds.”

Speaking on talkSPORT in June, former Liverpool winger Jermaine Pennant also believes Guehi is Anfield-bound.

“If Liverpool are in for Marc Guehi, that signals to me that Konate is more on the side of leaving,” Pennant stated.

“I’m thinking, is this a situation like Real Madrid and Trent Alexander-Arnold, where Liverpool are saying to Guehi, “Just see your contract out and we will look after you”?

“Because Konate is in the same situation, he’s in the last year of his contract and they haven’t agreed a deal.

“So Liverpool might be saying to him, ‘Look, Konate’s going to go at the end of this season, Marc Guehi, you see out your contract and come, join us for a free and we’re prepared to offer you this’.

“I could see that happening.”

Liverpool transfer latest: Masterclass in Nunez sale; Reds sent Isak message

On the subject of new centre-halves, Liverpool were also linked with a move for Brentford’s Nathan Collins on Tuesday – though the Bees were not exactly looking favourably on those reports.

You can see how the Irishman compares to Guehi, below.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have been told in no uncertain terms that they will have no chance of signing Isak until Newcastle United land on a replacement – and while Benjamin Sesko’s decision to opt for Manchester United does spell bad news, Howe does have five other striker options in the melting pot.

Despite a deal looking very much still on the cards, Slot has been told he should perhaps think twice before shelling out a British record transfer fee for the Swede, with a former star revealing his two major concerns over the prospective deal.

On the outgoing front, Richard Hughes looks to have pulled off an absolutely brilliant deal for the Reds in negotiating the sale of Darwin Nunez to Al-Hilal.

