Agent hands Klopp dream La Liga update, with Liverpool to strike for attacker as waiting game proves costly

The agent of Athletic Club winger Nico Williams has handed Liverpool a boost by casting major uncertainty over whether the star will pen a new contract in Spain.

Williams was in impressive form last season, notching nine goals and six assists across 43 games for Athletic. His goal contributions helped Athletic reach the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey, where they lost to Osasuna, while the club also finished eighth in La Liga.

Williams had a relatively slow start to the 2023/24 campaign. However, his form has ramped up in recent weeks, as he has managed one goal and three assists in his last three appearances, helping Athletic pick up seven points and score nine goals in that period.

As per WhoScored, the exciting 21-year-old has been Athletic’s second-best player so far this term, behind only his brother Inaki. Nico Williams has picked up an average rating of 7.25, while Inaki’s sits at 7.37.

Nico is top of his team’s assists chart with five. He is also top of the Athletic leaderboard when it comes to key passes per 90 (2.1), dribbles per 90 (2.5) and crosses per 90 (1.7).

Williams’ great performances in Spain have led to rumours he might move to the Premier League in a big-money deal. Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Aston Villa have all been linked with him.

Out of those clubs, Liverpool’s interest appears to be the most concrete. The Reds know that they will need to sign a lethal winger such as Williams if Mo Salah heads to Saudi Arabia by joining Al Ittihad next summer.

Jurgen Klopp’s side appear to have a good chance at signing Williams, too. The Spain international’s contract expires at the end of the season, and Athletic are struggling to finalise a renewal.

Nico Williams agent gives Liverpool encouragement

If the situation continues, Liverpool will be able to strike a pre-contract agreement with Williams in January ahead of a free transfer next summer, under the Bosman ruling.

Williams’ agent, Felix Tainta, has now made a big hint that his client could end up leaving Athletic, with Liverpool waiting to pounce.

In an interview with Basque outlet El Correo (via Fabrizio Romano), the representative said: “His contract will expire in June. We should not forget that situation.

“Athletic know what Nico wants since long time but there’s still no formal bid on the table to sign [a] new deal. We’re still waiting.”

It seems Williams and Tainta told Athletic how much the player would like to earn as part of his new contract a while ago, but club chiefs are still deciding whether to meet his demands.

However, that dithering could prove costly as Liverpool are edging closer to signing Williams on a free. Such an outcome would be disastrous for Athletic, as the wide man is one of the most exciting players to come out of their academy in years. Plus, he is valued at €40m (£35m) by transfermarkt, but Athletic will miss out on that potential sum if they fail to tie him down to fresh terms.

For Liverpool, signing Williams for no transfer fee would be an exceptional deal. It would allow them to potentially take a second right winger to Anfield in order to replace Mo Salah’s influence, with Leroy Sane, Jarrod Bowen, Karim Adeyemi and Bryan Mbeumo all having been named as potential targets.

