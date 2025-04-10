Liverpool are expected to lose Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid this summer and the agent of Ryan Gravenberch has spoken out on the chances of the midfielder joining him at the Bernabeu amid ongoing links to the LaLiga giants.

The 22-year-old has played a crucial role in Liverpool’s success this season, having started every Premier League game for the Reds, making three assists in the process.

Gravenberch has nailed down his spot as Liverpool’s go-to defensive midfielder, but his agent, Jose Rodriguez, believes he could comfortably fit into Real Madrid’s team.

In an interview with Marca, Rodriguez spilled the beans on which European sides chased Gravenberch when he was a youngster.

“When Ryan was 16, Barca called us. They wanted to sign him, but his father and I prioritized his development,” Rodriguez said. “At Ajax, he was able to develop in a way that he possibly wouldn’t have at Barca.”

Now, Rodriguez believes that Gravenberch would walk into Real Madrid’s team and that he would ‘love’ him to leave Liverpool for the LaLiga giants.

“He’s good enough for Real Madrid,” Rodriguez admitted. “We would love for him to play for them, but Liverpool would ask for a lot of money. I know they’ve had their eye on him, but now it’s impossible.”

Ryan Gravenberch loves playing for Arne Slot

Gravenberch signed for Liverpool from Bayern Munich for around £35m in the summer of 2023 and the 22-year-old is on track to reach his world-class potential.

The Dutch international has made 81 appearances across all competitions for the Reds, notching four goals and five assists in total, and is crucial to the way Slot’s side play.

Gravenberch’s contract at Anfield is valid until 2028, so Rodriguez is likely correct in his assessment that it would be ‘impossible’ for Madrid to sign him right now.

Some outlandish reports have claimed that Liverpool would entertain an offer in the region of £80m for Gravenberch, but given Liverpool’s strong financial position and his importance to the team, that seems highly unlikely.

For now, Gravenberch remains fully focused on helping Liverpool clinch the Premier League title and will no doubt remain a starter for the remainder of the season.

In an interview with TNT Sports in December, Gravenberch said that his newfound confidence as a defensive midfielder is thanks to his compatriot and coach, Slot.

“Now I play a lot of games as a starter, so it’s a little bit different. The coach gave me confidence when I needed it and I’m happy that I can show myself again,” Gravenberch said.

“Just the run of games, you really need it to be honest,” he added. “Sometimes it’s really hard. For example, if you’re on the bench and the next game you play good, the next game you’re on the bench, then you come in for 10 minutes, then the 10 minutes are not really going how you want it.

“Then the next game you’re on the bench again, so that’s difficult. So yeah, just the run of games – that gives you the confidence if you’re doing good on the pitch. I’m happy that I’m playing. To be on the pitch again for 90 minutes and I can show off myself.”

