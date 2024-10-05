Mo Salah would seemingly be behind a Liverpool move for Antonee Robinson after the Fulham man detailed an extraordinary on-field chat with the Reds attacker and amid reports a January move to Anfield could be on the cards.

Liverpool have taken to life brilliantly under new coach Arne Slot, having won eight of his nine matches in charge so far to make a mockery of claims they would suffer a dip following the exit of charismatic former manager Jurgen Klopp.

Their start under the Dutchman is all the more remarkable given they only effectively have one new signing in their ranks, with Federico Chiesa the only concrete arrival coming into the Reds ranks this summer.

With money to spend in January, Robinson is understood to be a firm target for the Reds with a £35m move being weighed up and with the Daily Express claiming any move could ultimately push Andy Robertson down the pecking order, with the Scot no longer having the same impact he once did.

Any approach from the Reds would almost certainly be endorsed too by talismanic Liverpool attacker Salah, with the Egyptian seemingly a massive admirer of the USA international full-back.

Detailing a chat between them in a 2022 clash, Robinson told The Athletic: “We played Liverpool in the first game of the season two years ago. We drew 2-2. I remember saying to my friends, who are all big Liverpool fans and came down because it was around my birthday, ‘Lads if Salah scores or gets an assist this game, I’ll pay for dinner tonight’, so I put a bit of added pressure on myself.

“And he did, annoyingly. But I remember him saying to me midway through the game, ‘How old are you?’. So he didn’t really know who I was. I must have been 24, 25.

“He just nodded and carried on with the game. Then, after the game, I asked for his shirt, so we swapped shirts and we were just chatting and he was like, ‘You were the best player this game, keep up what you’re doing’. That was very nice of him.”

Liverpool keen to beat Man Utd to Antonee Robinson

Scotland defender Robertson, now 31, can rightfully claim to be Klopp’s best value-for-money signing, having arrived for a £8m snip from Hull City in summer 2017.

Now 31, Robertson has won seven major honours for Liverpool and has 11 goals and 65 assists across 305 games for the club.

However, there have been signs in recent times that his effectiveness is on the decline and this season he is yet to have a goal contribution.

By contrast, Robinson already has two assists to his name this season.

And with Kostas Tsimikas not seen as good enough to be anything more than a squad man, it is logical that Liverpool are looking to Robinson as their top target for the position.

Competition for the player, though, is growing with Manchester City among those linked to his signature.

However, we understand he has also been identified by Manchester United sporting director Dan Ashworth as they look to address their problematic left-back situation that has effectively seen them without both Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia for the best part of a calendar year.

Any move by United, though, is more likely to come next summer.

And with cash to spend in January, Liverpool could well have a key advantage in the race for the 46-times capped USA international.

Elsewhere, TEAMtalk reporter Rudy Galetti has confirmed that PSG are indeed keeping tabs on the situation around Salah and with the Liverpool star’s contract due to expire at the end of the season.

Salah has been the Reds’ top scorer in each of his seven seasons at Anfield so far and already has six goals from nine matches so far this campaign.

But with the player eligible to sign a pre-contract agreement with overseas sides from January 1, Liverpool are in growing danger of losing the Egyptian king on a free transfer.

Now Galetti has informed us that PSG do intend to sign a new winger in 2025 and are keeping an eye on the situation around Salah, though are more likely to sign an alternative option instead.

Robinson boasts impressive stats vs another Liverpool target Milos Kerkez

Antonee Robinson and Milos Kerkez’s stats last season

With Liverpool clearly looking into their future selections at left-back, another player we understand who has caught their eye is Bournemouth’s Hungarian star Milos Kerkez.

At just 20, he is seven years the junior of Robinson and 11 years younger than Robertson.

The 21-times capped Hungary international has impressed since moving to the Premier League, but is far more raw a talent that Robinson, who looks the safer and more experienced addition.

And a look at last season’s metrics shows that the USA international led the Hungarian across a number of key stats, underlining exactly why Robinson is likely to be the player they push for.