Liverpool agreement expected ‘today’, with huge midfielder update to make Klopp grin

Liverpool’s pursuit of Southampton ace Romeo Lavia could be nearing a successful conclusion amid a development that’ll be greeted warmly at Anfield.

Lavia, 19, is the player Liverpool have turned to in their quest to sign a new starter in the holding midfield position.

The Belgium international stood up tall in what was ultimately an ill-fated campaign for the Saints last season. Lavia’s displays also caught the eye of Arsenal and Chelsea.

However, with Thomas Partey expected to stay at the Emirates, Arsenal won’t pose a threat to Liverpool. Elsewhere, Chelsea’s attention is currently on landing Moises Caicedo (Brighton) and Tyler Adams (Leeds Utd).

As such, Liverpool have something of a free run at Lavia and have already seen three separate bids rejected. The most recent totalled £45m including add-ons.

Southampton are determined to extract maximum value and have shown no sign of budging from their £50m valuation.

However, the end may be in sight, with Fabrizio Romano reporting negotiations between the two clubs would continue following the third bid’s rejection.

Now, according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri – who has led the way on Lavia’s potential transfer to Liverpool – Lavia’s camp are “looking to close the deal today”.

Expanding on that claim, Tavolieri stated Lavia will not be included in Southampton’s EFL Cup first round clash with Gillingham tonight.

That is a sure-fire sign Southampton are prepared to do business with Liverpool. Indeed, if Lavia were to play and then join the Reds, he’d be cup-tied for Liverpool in the EFL Cup during the 2023/24 campaign.

Furthermore, Tavolieri claimed Lavia was not present for Southampton training this morning either.

Clearly, the player and his camp are pushing for the move and the pressure is now on Southampton and Liverpool to strike an agreement.

Regarding personal terms, Tavolieri previously claimed they are already in place.

