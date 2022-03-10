Liverpool and Tottenham target Ryan Gravenberch is ‘open’ to leaving Ajax in the summer, and his potential move has already been discussed in a recent meeting, per a report.

The Ajax midfielder, 19, is fast developing a reputation as one of Europe’s hottest young properties. Gravenberch operates primarily as a central midfielder and has established himself in the heart of Ajax’s engine room despite his tender age.

Yet despite continuing to dominate Dutch football, the Amsterdam club are always vulnerable to their richer European counterparts. Widespread reports have frequently named Gravenberch as the next Dutch sensation Ajax could part ways with in the summer.

Indeed, Tottenham were linked late last year, while speculation indexing him to Liverpool has been rampant. The Reds were later named as a potential landing spot by Marca when detailing Real Madrid’s chances of securing a coup.

However, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, it is Bayern Munich who are fronting the queue at present. What’s more, the Dutchman is deemed ‘open’ to joining the Bavarians.

Romano tweeted Gravenberch would be on board with moving to Munich in the summer. Furthermore, his name was ‘discussed’ between agent Mino Raiola and Munich chief Oliver Kahn during a recent meeting in Monaco.

Gravenberch fee could torpedo Bayern

Romano clarified that there is ‘nothing advanced’ as yet, ensuring Liverpool and Spurs’ hopes are not lost.

The main issue for Bayern will reportedly be Gravenberch’s price tag.

The journalist concluded the German powerhouse have ‘no intention’ of spending the ‘€30m’ (£25m) it would seemingly take to sign the midfielder.

Given the riches of the Premier League, that figure would not pose a problem for Tottenham or Liverpool – should they act on their interest.

Barcelona chief gives Tottenham transfer hope

Meanwhile, Barcelona chief Joan Laporta admits his team could struggle to sign Adama Traore on a permanent basis this summer, giving new hope to Tottenham over a deal.

Tottenham sent Traore a huge contract offer and were closing in on a winter capture. Wolves were willing to let him leave as he did not want to pen an extension at Molineux. However, Conte’s hopes were dashed on January 29 when Barcelona signed the winger on a six-month loan.

The Spanish giants are paying Traore’s wages for the rest of the season. They have the option to buy him for £29million this summer, as per Sky Sports.

But Barca may not be able to complete the transfer after all. When asked about the attacker recently, club president Joan Laporta said (via The Athletic): “Adama has Barca DNA, he’s one of the best forwards in the world, he’s fast.

“We’d love Adama Traore to stay here, it’s possible — but we’re in a difficult financial situation. We’ll see at the end of the season.”

The Daily Express add to the uncertainty by calling Barca’s financial situation ‘treacherous’.

They claim Traore is likely to return to Wolves at the end of the campaign. That could then put a Spurs move back on the cards, as the Spaniard has no intention of remaining in the West Midlands.

