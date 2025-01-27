Neymar is set to leave Al-Hilal to re-join boyhood club Santos and the romantic reunion could have dramatic consequences for Liverpool and Mo Salah, TEAMtalk understands.

Salah’s current contract at Liverpool is set to expire at the end of the season and Al-Hilal are very keen to sign him on a free transfer in the summer.

Selling Neymar to Santos and taking his £138million per year salary off the wage bill will allow Al-Hilal to make room for Salah, who would become one of football’s highest-paid players if he moves to Saudi.

Liverpool have been trying to tie Salah down to a contract extension but the Egyptian international is yet to put pen to paper and is still weighing up his options.

Signing Salah is the top priority of the Saudi Pro League’s chief negotiators, who want to make him a poster boy for the league and bring him alongside Cristiano Ronaldo to help bolster the division’s reputation on the world stage.

Saudi’s negotiators maintain a positive relationship with Salah’s entourage after attempting to sign him last summer.

Salah, for his part, has been made aware that a huge contract is waiting for him if he decides to make the switch to the Gulf State.

READ MORE: Carragher names Liverpool’s ideal target to replace Mo Salah as FSG dig heels in over contract offer

Saudi negotiators ‘confident’ of getting Mo Salah – sources

Liverpool remain in contract talks with Salah, who has made it clear that he will wait for negotiations with the Reds to conclude before pursuing an exit.

However, Liverpool can’t even get close to the salary terms Salah is being offered by Al-Hilal and whether that turns the talisman’s head remains to be seen.

Wages remain a sticking point between Salah and Liverpool and there is still a gap in the player and club’s expectations.

Many have been unsure whether the 32-year-old would be willing to move to Saudi in 2025, due to the fact that he remains one of the best players in the world.

Salah’s performances have been key to Liverpool’s success under Arne Slot this season and the forward is the Premier League’s top scorer with 19 goals in 22 games so far,

However, Salah is currently on a big wage of around £350,000 per week and sources close to Liverpool have confirmed that the club have begun looking at players who could replace him if he leaves.

Many in Saudi are confident that Salah will be an Al-Hilal player next season, but those behind the scenes at Anfield maintain that nothing is decided, yet.

TRANSFER NEWS LIVE: Rashford exit escalates; Tottenham striker chase; Dibling in demand

Liverpool round-up: Reds want Adeyemi / Napoli keen on Nunez?

Meanwhile, reports have suggested that Liverpool are interested in Borussia Dortmund forward Karim Adeyemi and could try and hijack Napoli’s move for him.

The Reds first registered an interest in Adeyemi back in September last year as a potential long-term replacement for Salah, but now they’ll have to move very quickly to beat Napoli to his signature.

In other news, a report has claimed that Napoli have shown interest in signing Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez this month, in what would be a blockbuster move.

The Reds are reluctant to allow Nunez to leave but the report claimed that Napoli could offer a ‘significant’ fee for the Uruguayan international.

Nunez hasn’t played frequently this season but remains an important squad player for Liverpool. Slot won’t sanction his sale unless it’s for a big-money bid, meaning Napoli are unlikely to be able to afford him.

FULL BREAKDOWN: All the done deals by Premier League clubs in the January 2025 transfer window

QUIZ: How well do you know Mo Salah?