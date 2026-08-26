Liverpool could lose out on a winger to a Saudi Arabian side

Liverpool are being threatened by Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad, who have begun talks with the club of a top Reds winger target to replace a departing star.

Entering the final week of the summer transfer window without replacing Mohamed Salah – talks for Bradley Barcola are still ongoing – Liverpool have begun to assess other options. They laid eyes on Yankuba Minteh of late, but seem to have decided Brighton’s asking price is too high.

That’s now led them to Crystal Palace’s Ismaila Sarr. The winger, known to be valued above £50million, has been the subject of checks from the Reds – and a reported bid which it seems never actually happened.

But Liverpool are now in danger of losing out on the Palace man.

Insider Sacha Tavolieri reports Al-Ittihad have made Sarr their priority to replace Moussa Diaby, who’s heading to back to former club Bayer Leverkusen.

The Saudi side are said to have begun talks with Crystal Palace over Sarr’s signing.

He’s said to see Liverpool as option ‘number 1’ but Al-Ittihad feel a deal is possible.

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Ismaila Sarr bid at Liverpool clarified

Insider Fabrizio Romano reported on Wednesday that a bid of £50million had been made by Liverpool and rejected by Palace for Sarr.

However, multiple insiders have suggested that’s not the case.

TEAMtalk insider Graeme Bailey has revealed that no bid has tabled, and none are likely to be, as the Eagles have no interest in parting with their winger.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail have explained: ‘Liverpool have checked on a deal for Crystal Palace forward Ismaila Sarr, though any move looks unlikely as it stands.

‘The Anfield club have been assessing different opportunities in the market as they look to add two attacking players before Tuesday. They have not made an offer for Sarr as it stands.’

And The Athletic reports: ‘According to Gregg Evans, David Ornstein and Matt Woosnam, initial talks for Sarr were not followed by a bid from Liverpool.

‘Sources have told The Athletic that only an astronomical offer would change Palace’s stance and, with other targets still in mind, Liverpool are unlikely to budge.’