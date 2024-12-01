Liverpool are under threat from PSG for Luis Diaz

Liverpool are reportedly in disagreement with Luis Diaz over the terms of a new contract for the winger, and that could be cause for alarm, with Paris Saint-Germain ’emerging’ as a possible suitor.

Diaz is having a great season for the Reds, having already reached nine goals in all competitions. Currently, he is being outscored by only Mohamed Salah.

Both men could soon leave the club though. The contract situation of Salah has been well reported – he is in the final season of his deal, and recently stated the club have not sent him an offer.

Diaz, meanwhile, has a deal until 2027, but according to Colombian outlet Antena2, there have been ‘disagreements’ in talks over a new contract which could see him look elsewhere.

Indeed, it’s believed talks under Arne Slot’s tenure have revealed differences between Diaz’s expectations and the offer presented by the Reds.

Waiting in the wings are PSG, who are said to be ’emerging’ as a possible suitor, while the winger is still said to fit the long-term plan of Barcelona.

READ MORE: The key contract details of every Liverpool first-team player: Expiry dates, weekly wages, agents…

Diaz neared summer exit

It has previously been reported that Diaz was close to moving on in the summer, amid keen interest from Barca.

However, it’s believed Slot convinced him he’d be a vital member of his squad – which he has been – and it would therefore be tough to prise the Colombian out going forwards.

If Liverpool can offer the terms he wants, that might still be the case.

However, it now seems his stay at Anfield is not definitive.

Liverpool round-up: One star will stay

Liverpool are also in contract discussions with Virgil van Dijk, and a recent report stated an agreement is a matter of time.

Another new deal could be on the way, with the Reds reportedly willing to give Curtis Jones a big boost in salary amid his quality performances of late.

Meanwhile, Liverpool’s admiration of Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi has been reaffirmed, with David Ornstein dropping the truth on his refusal to join in the summer.

And it’s believed the Reds are one of many clubs to have opened an initial discourse over the signing Borussia Dortmund star Jamie Gittens.

Liverpool in great spot

Liverpool have undergone one of their best starts ever this term, and Diaz has been a vital part of that.

Losing him, along with the likes of Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold, could be very detrimental to their chances of keeping the run under Slot going.