Sadio Mane is being linked with a transfer to Spain again after his AFCON success – and the Liverpool forward would reportedly be open to two destinations.

Mane has established himself as one of the best forwards in the world during his time with Liverpool. Since joining from Southampton in 2016, he has scored 107 goals in 244 games. He was a member of the squads to win the Champions League in 2019 and Premier League in 2020.

The Senegal international added to his medal cabinet over the weekend by scoring the winning penalty for his country in the Africa Cup of Nations final. It has further heightened his stock.

Liverpool could face a tricky decision with Mane in the summer. He is out of contract in 2023, by which time he will be in his 30s. And after his form slipped last season, they may have some concerns about handing him a big deal.

Besides, the Reds are currently focusing on his fellow forward Mohamed Salah. Also out of contract in 18 months’ time, Liverpool are prioritising a renewal for the Egypt international.

Together, they have formed part of a dynamic front three during Jurgen Klopp’s reign. Their main partner centrally has been Roberto Firmino, but Diogo Jota has taken up such a role this season.

It is Mane and Salah, though, who have been most regularly linked with transfers to the European elite – even if they are already at one of the most powerful clubs in the world.

Moving to La Liga to play for either Real Madrid or Barcelona is an idea that has never really gone away for either of the pair. Reports touting said moves have been somewhat optimistic from Spain, given their respective financial situations.

But both seem ready to invest again and could capitalise on Mane’s return to prominence on the global arena.

Indeed, according to Goal, Barca and Madrid are both ready to pounce if Mane’s contract situation stalls. They would not want to lose the opportunity of acquiring a world-class talent.

And the report warns Liverpool that Mane is willing to consider such a move if either come calling. Playing in La Liga has been a dream for the former RB Salzburg man.

But as of yet, no formal offers have arrived on Liverpool’s table. In turn, no negotiations have officially begun over a renewal.

Goal believe it is unlikely – if not impossible – that all three of Salah, Mane and Firmino will sign new deals beyond 2023. And at present, Salah is the one Liverpool deem it most important to keep.

Therefore, it will be a waiting game to see what happens with Mane. Liverpool are not inviting offers for him, but may have to consider any that come their way.

His importance for Klopp, though, remains clear to see. He started 19 games in the Premier League this season before heading off for his AFCON duties.

Competition arriving for Sadio Mane

Liverpool invested in their frontline in January, perhaps with an eye towards a future beyond Sadio Mane.

Luis Diaz was their only winter signing, arriving from Porto on a long-term contract. He has played in a similar position to his new teammate before.

The 25-year-old made a positive impression from the bench on his debut, meaning Mane now could be looking over his shoulders for the starting berth.

Explaining Liverpool’s approach to adding attacking depth, Klopp recently said: “These boys [Salah and Mane], over the last few years, did an absolutely incredible job without competition in different positions; they stretched their limits. It’s absolutely unbelievable the development they had.

“That means now that the boys have to deal with competition. That’s the job they have to do.

“First line-up, run your socks off and play as good as you can for as long as you can. If you can’t do it anymore, another player has to be there to replace you and do the same job – if possible, even better because he is fresher. That’s the idea behind it.

“The season is really long and we suffered so much from injuries in the last few years and hopefully it will not be the case anymore. But, if it happens, we should be better prepared.

“If there is a player who can play the same position as yourself in quite an impressive way: yeah, you better perform.

“Because my job is not to stick with the boys – as much as I like them, as much as I owe them, as much as we went through together – my job is to line up the best team for today, not for yesterday.

“The more top-class options we have, the better it is for the club.”

