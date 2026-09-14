Manchester United remain determined to sign a new left-back in January, but Liverpool could now scupper their plans to bring in Alejandro Balde from Barcelona, reports in Spain have claimed.

The Red Devils made bringing in a new left-back to compete with the injury-prone Luke Shaw a top priority over the summer, but they ultimately failed to get a deal over the line.

Newcastle’s Lewis Hall was the player they wanted most, but his valuation was deemed too high, and he’s signed a new contract at St James’ Park. Getting him therefore looks difficult for the foreseeable future.

Barcelona star Balde was one alternative that was seriously considered.

Michael Carrick’s side were keen to sign Balde on an initial loan deal. Barcelona, though, were only willing to sanction a permanent exit, and no deal was ultimately agreed.

According to Spanish outlet Sport, as cited by Sport Witness, Liverpool are now ‘in the picture’ to sign lightning quick Barca star Balde in January.

The 22-year-old has played zero minutes so far this season, fueling talk that he could be on the way out of the Camp Nou this winter.

Liverpool may have an advantage over Man Utd, too, as they are said to have a ‘good working relationship’ with Barcelona, thanks to their loan signing of Ronald Araujo over the summer.

The Reds appear keen to strengthen at left-back. Milos Kerkez has been Andoni Iraola’s main man in the position so far, but he missed the 0-0 draw with Fulham on Saturday due to injury.

Kostas Tsimikas stepped in for Kerkez, but with Tsimikas’ contract expiring at the end of the season, it’s unlikely the 30-year-old stays at the club for the long-term.

Barcelona are said to value Balde at €40million (£34.2m / $46.2m). Should Liverpool show a willingness to pay that fee, they stand a great chance of luring the youngster to Anfield.

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Liverpool poised to battle Man Utd for Alejandro Balde

Man Utd certainly haven’t given up on signing Balde, despite Liverpool’s reported rival interest.

As per an update from respected reporter Fabrizio Romano, Balde’s situation remains ‘one to watch’, and will likely depend on whether he can force his way back into Hansi Flick’s plans at Barcelona.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano said: “The first one for Alejandro Balde was clearly impossible from a financial point of view. United really considered this possibility. There were discussions with the player’s agent of the player, Jorge Mendes.

“Jorge Mendes was in Barcelona to discuss the Man Utd possibility with Barca director Deco.

“So, the possibility was concrete, but United were only interested in a loan deal, potentially with a buy-option clause to become mandatory under certain conditions, but not a permanent deal immediately, and Barca were never going to accept a loan for Balde. Only a permanent transfer, and then also the salary was a problem.”

“For Alejandro Balde, in general, for his future, we have to see how the next three, four months will go because Balde obviously wants to play football, but Balde is in love with Barcelona.

“For Balde, it is not easy to say to Barca, ‘I want to leave, I want to go’. Balde never did that because Balde really, really loves Barcelona. So, it was Barca considering a possible exit for Financial Fair Play to get extra money, but only permanent – not loan.”

“Balde was more than happy to stay at Barcelona, but he hopes to play more. So, let’s see what’s going to happen there. For sure, the Balde situation is going to be one to watch this season and in the upcoming months.”

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