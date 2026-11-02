Liverpool ‘going all out’ to sign ‘perfect’ Barcelona star after learning modest price

Liverpool are planning to raid Barcelona for Alejandro Balde, according to a Spanish journalist, who has also revealed how much Andoni Iraola’s side will have to pay for the left-back in the January transfer window.

On October 3, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported that Liverpool have been offered the chance to sign Balde in the middle of the season.

Sources have told us that the Spanish left-back is willing to leave Barcelona in January after becoming a peripheral figure in manager Hansi Flick’s squad.

Balde has played only 101 minutes in LaLiga and just 16 minutes in the Champions League for Barca so far this season.

We understand that Barcelona, too, are willing to severe ties with Balde, who has been at the Catalan giants since 2011.

Bailey reported that “Liverpool have been offered the opportunity to sign Balde, with intermediaries sounding out potential destinations for the Barcelona defender”.

Our transfer insider also revealed last month that Manchester United, too, are interested in Balde, who is open to a move to the Premier League.

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Liverpool plan Alejandro Balde raid in January

Spanish journalist Juan Jesus has now claimed that Liverpool are planning to raid Barcelona for Balde.

The journalist, who has over 25,000 followers on X, has also claimed that Barcelona are willing to sell Balde for €45million (£37.6m, $50.5m).

Jesus wrote on X at 8:13am on November 2: “Liverpool and AC Milan are going all out for Alejandro Balde. They join Manchester United in the bidding war.

“Both Andoni Iraola and Ruben Amorim are fans of the player and believe he would fit perfectly into their respective systems.

“Already open to leaving this winter, Barca has already set his price: the Catalan club is asking for a minimum of 45 million euros to let him go.”

Milos Kerkez and Konstantinos Tsimikas are the two recognised senior left-backs in the Liverpool squad at the moment.

However, Kerkez has failed to replicate the form that he showed at Bournemouth, while Tsimikas is out of contract at Liverpool next summer and has never been perceived a first-choice left-back for the Reds.

Luke Chambers is another option for Liverpool, but he is only 22 years of age, is out of contract next summer and has made only five senior appearances for the Merseyside club so far in his career.

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