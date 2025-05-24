A Manchester United star is ‘fed up’ with Ruben Amorim and is ready to play for Liverpool manager Arne Slot, according to a sensational report, as TEAMtalk reveals whether there is any truth that he wants to leave Old Trafford.

Liverpool and Man Utd are two of the biggest clubs in the world and are massive rivals. However, the two teams have had very different fortunes in recent years.

While Liverpool have won the Premier League and the Champions League in recent seasons, Man Utd struggle to even finish in the top four/top five nowadays.

Under Slot, Liverpool won the Premier League title with relative ease this season, while Man Utd under Amorim could end up just a place above the relegation zone.

Man Utd did reach the final of the Europa League, but they lost it to Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 in Bilbao.

Alejandro Garnacho did not start the match and came on only as a substitute in the 71st minute.

After the match, the winger expressed his disappointment at Amorim’s decision and noted: “Until we reached the [Europa League] final, I played every round. And I played 20 minutes today – I don’t know. I’m going to try to enjoy the summer and see what happens next.”

Defensa Central has now revealed that Garnacho is ready to leave Man Utd for bitter rivals Liverpool in the summer transfer window.

Garnacho has told his agent to get him to Real Madrid, but if Los Blancos do not make a move for him, then he would be ready to join another elite club.

The report has claimed that if a transfer to Madrid does not materialise, then the 2024 Copa America with Argentina ‘would offer himself to elite clubs such as Arsenal, Liverpool, Bayern Munich, or Atlético Madrid in search of an immediate exit from Old Trafford’.

The Daily Mail has claimed that Man Utd value Garnacho at between £60-70million.

Alejandro Garnacho open to leaving Man Utd – sources

TEAMtalk can back claims that Garnacho is willing to leave Man Utd in the summer transfer window.

Our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported on May 22 that Garnacho is open to an exit from Man Utd, especially if it guarantees more regular playing time.

The winger has made 58 appearances for Man Utd this season, but he has started only 23 Premier League matches.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Garnacho is growing frustrated with his limited role under Amorim and has a number of clubs after him.

Napoli, Atletico Madrid and Chelsea are three of the biggest clubs that are keen on a summer deal for the winger.

There is interest in Garnacho from the Saudi Pro League as well.

With Garnacho having publicly raised doubts on his future and with so many clubs queuing up for him, a move away from Old Trafford could become a reality when the summer transfer window opens.

