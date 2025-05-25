Alejandro Garnacho open to joining LIVERPOOL as Man Utd green light brutal sale – report

Alejandro Garnacho has been kicked out of the Manchester United squad by Ruben Amorim, and the 20-year-old winger has his eyes set on a sensational shock switch to Liverpool, per a shock report.

Garnacho was dropped from the Red Devils’ squad by Amorim for their final Premier League match of the season, along with goalkeeper Andre Onana.

This came after The Athletic revealed earlier this week that Amorim has informed Garnacho that he isn’t part of his plans and will be sold this summer.

The Argentine international is undoubtedly an exciting talent, but issues behind the scenes, along with the club’s financial concerns may have forced Man Utd into this decision.

According to a bombshell report from Spanish outlet DefensaCentral, Liverpool are on Garnacho’s list of alternative destinations if he is unable to make his ‘dream’ switch to Real Madrid this summer.

It’s claimed that Garnacho has ‘instructed his agent to first explore’ a transfer to Madrid but would be open to joining Man Utd’s rivals Liverpool if it’s not possible.

The Reds could be open to signing a new left-winger this summer if they lose Luis Diaz, who has been heavily linked with Barcelona and also has interest from Saudi Arabia.

Chelsea, Napoli remain keen on Garnacho

Liverpool are planning for a big summer of their own and although a Diaz exit could make them look to sign a new winger, there has been no indication that they could consider a move for Garnacho.

Man Utd are believed to want around £60m for Garnacho, and whether any side are willing to go that high remains to be seen.

While the Liverpool links are likely wide of the mark, it is true that Chelsea could give Garnacho another opportunity in the Premier League.

The Blues considered a move for Garnacho in January but were unwilling to pay Man Utd’s £70m asking price at the time. They still have him shortlisted, so are ones to watch this summer.

Napoli also made enquiries about Garnacho in January and could reignite their interest this summer after winning the Serie A title.

Napoli boss Antonio Conte is understood to be a big admirer of Garnacho. Scott McTominay has become a hero in Naples following his move from Man Utd, which raises the question whether Garnacho could do the same.

TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher revealed on May 22 that Napoli are preparing to launch £50m bid for Garnacho this summer.

That would fall below Man Utd’s valuation, but given their need to sell players, they may be forced into a cut-price sale.

