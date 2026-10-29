Liverpool joined by Barcelona in furious race for £50m-rated Russian playmaker

Liverpool and Arsenal face a growing challenge in their pursuit of Galatasaray attacking midfielder Aleksey Batrakov, with TEAMtalk understanding that rival interest from Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain poses a genuine threat.

The Premier League giants have stepped up their interest in recent days, as TEAMtalk exclusively revealed on October 23, with scouts from both clubs watching Batrakov score in Galatasaray’s 4-2 Champions League victory over Lille.

Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City are also among the admirers who have tracked the 21-year-old playmaker since the summer.

However, sources suggest that interest from the continent is strong. Barcelona have monitored Batrakov for some time, and the Catalan club remain in the picture.

We have also reported interest in Batrakov from PSG previously, and they continue to be regarded as a potential destination.

Batrakov joined Galatasaray from Lokomotiv in August for €25million and has quickly made an impact, contributing goals in European competition.

His technical quality, creativity and goal threat have made him one of the most talked-about young attackers on the continent. Crucially, as we revealed last week, his contract contains a release clause of around £50million, giving his suitors a route to negotiating a move.

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Barcelona, PSG join race for Aleksey Batrakov

While the £50m clause is within reach for the leading Premier League sides, it also opens the door for Barcelona or PSG to act without entering a expensive bidding war.

Galatasaray, who signed the Russia international on a five-year deal, are pleased with his early performances and have little desire to sell him immediately.

However, the combination of his form and the presence of a exit clause means the situation remains fluid.

Sources believe that a move to either Barcelona or PSG would hold particular appeal, given the clubs stature and style of play.

For the Premier League clubs involved, the message is clear: any pursuit of Batrakov will be met with serious competition from Europe’s biggest names.

With the January window approaching interest is growing, though a deal next summer is likely to be the more realistic target.

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