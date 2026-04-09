Elite €80m Liverpool move boosted as Barcelona bid ‘laughed off’

Liverpool have been given a lift in their pursuit of Alessandro Bastoni, with Barcelona’s planned opening offer having been ‘laughed off’ by Inter Milan chiefs, according to a report.

Bastoni joined Inter from Atalanta for €31million in August 2017. He had a loan spell back at Atalanta, as well as a loan spell with Parma, before returning to Inter in the summer of 2019.

Since breaking into Inter’s starting eleven, the centre-back has made 294 appearances for the club. He has become one of the best defenders in Serie A, helping Inter win seven domestic trophies and reach two Champions League finals.

But we revealed on December 20 that Bastoni is ready to consider a major move away from Inter to take an exciting new step in his career.

Liverpool and Barca are both eager to sign the Italy international. Barca have positioned themselves as frontrunners for Bastoni, and Tuttosport claim the Catalan giants have proposed an opening bid.

Barca are ready to start negotiations at €50m (£43.5m), though this has been ‘laughed off’ by Inter, who value Bastoni far higher.

He is likely to cost €80m (£70m), while some reports have suggested it could even take a mega €100m (£87m) bid to convince Inter to sell.

Due to financial constraints, it is unclear whether Barca will be able to increase their bid for Bastoni from €50m to €80m or more.

If Barca are forced to admit defeat, then Liverpool could swoop in.

We confirmed on March 9 that Liverpool have identified the 26-year-old as their ‘ideal’ successor for Virgil van Dijk.

At that stage, Barca were confident about winning the transfer chase, but Inter’s demands will likely complicate their move.

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Inter fighting to keep Liverpool, Barcelona target

While Bastoni is keen to challenge himself in a new league, it is not entirely out of the question that he pens a new deal with Inter.

We revealed on March 20 that Cristian Chivu’s side are plotting a lucrative new contract to convince Bastoni to reject Liverpool and Barca.

It would be a major blow for Liverpool if Bastoni did stay at Inter or joined Barca, but the Reds do have other options.

They are keen on fellow centre-backs Nico Schlotterbeck, Maxence Lacroix and Micky van de Ven. Jeremy Jacquet will officially join in the summer, but Liverpool feel they need a more experienced central defender to arrive, too.

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