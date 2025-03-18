Liverpool are reportedly ready to make an ambitious offer for Alessandro Bastoni, with the report revealing two other players that Arne Slot is ready to splash the cash for in the summer transfer window.

While Liverpool are having a good campaign and are likely to end up winning the Premier League title in Slot’s first season in charge, Fenway Sports Group (FSG) are aware of the need to keep adding to the squad and staying competitive, especially with Arsenal having established themselves as regular challengers and Manchester City bound to bounce back.

One of the areas that Liverpool believe they need to reinforce in the summer transfer window is defence.

Virgil van Dijk is out of contract at the Merseyside club at the end of the season, and there is speculation that Liverpool could sell Ibrahima Konate if the Frenchman refuses to sign a new contract.

A number of defenders have been linked with a move to Anfield in the summer transfer window, including Ronald Araujo of Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund’s Nico Schlotterbeck, and now Alessandro Bastoni has been added to the list.

According to Fichajes, Liverpool are ready to make a bid of €75million (£63m, $82m) for the Inter Milan and Italy international central defender.

The Reds view Inter star Bastoni as “the key piece to strengthen” their defence.

The report has added that 25-year-old’s “solidity and ability to play the ball align perfectly with Arne Slot’s style”.

Described as “the best defender in Italy and among the best in Europe for his age, physicality, technique, and potential” by former Inter star Andrea Ranocchia in FCInterNews in November 2024, Bastoni is the right age and of the right profile to make Liverpool better, not just for now, but in the coming years as well.

The former Atalanta prospect has won Serie A twice and reached the final of the Champions League once with Inter. Bastoni also won Euro 2020 with Italy.

With Inter having re-established themselves as a force in European football, it is hard to see them sell one of their best players this summer, especially if they win Serie A and/or Champions League.

Fichajes is not one of the most reliable outlets, and Liverpool fans need to wait for other sources to back the claim that the Reds want Bastoni.

However, this is not the first time that Liverpool have been linked with Bastoni. A report in August 2024 claimed that the Reds were tracking the defender.

Liverpool also eye Julian Alvarez and Xavi Simons

In the same report about Bastoni, Fichajes has reported that Liverpool are ready to pay €150million (£126m, $164m) for Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez and are also ready to offer €75million (£63m, $82m) for RB Leipzig attacking midfielder Xavi Simons.

These are bold claims, and while one has to take this report with a pinch of salt, other sources have reported Liverpool’s interest in both Alvarez and Simons.

AnfieldWatch reported last week that Liverpool are planning to make a club-record bid for Alvarez, who joined Atletico from Manchester City in the summer of 2024.

The Athletic revealed in February that Liverpool are one of Simons’s “most probable destinations”.

While the report in Fichajes that Liverpool are now ready to bid for Bastoni, Alvarez and Simons must not be taken as gospel, there is certainly interest in all of those three players from the Merseyside club.

Latest Liverpool news: Osimhen talks, Van Dijk bombshell

Liverpool want to sign a new striker in the summer transfer window and are said to be keen on Victor Osimhen.

William Troost-Ekong, who plays with Osimhen for Nigeria, has suggested that Liverpool have already talks for the striker, who is on loan at Galatasaray from Napoli.

Troost-Ekong said: “I know he’s a Chelsea fan, but I also know he’s had talks with all the top teams. It’s up to him what he chooses.

“He will fit into every team. I know Liverpool have spoken about getting a new striker next season. We will see…

“I’m also reading like everyone else is, that he has a clause this summer.

“When he went to Galatasaray I think it worked out amazingly for him. I couldn’t see him playing there for another season, or anywhere else but the Premier League next season.”

A journalist has revealed that Virgil van Dijk has decided to leave Liverpool at the end of the season.

The former Celtic and Southampton centre-back is out of contract at the Reds this summer, and he wants a new adventure in another country.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher has revealed the five strikers that Liverpool have shortlisted, including Alexander Isak of Newcastle United.

