£70m defender Liverpool want to sign to replace Virgil van Dijk has ‘dispelled the ghosts’

As Liverpool plan to raid Inter Milan for Alessandro Bastoni and replace Virgil van Dijk with the defender, the Italian media has been singing his praises after the match between Turkey and Italy.

On September 25, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported that Liverpool are keen on a 2027 deal for Bastoni.

Sources have told us that Liverpool want to sign Bastoni as a potential replacement for Van Dijk.

Van Dijk is 35 years of age and is out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season.

Bailey reported: “We understand Liverpool have already done significant work on Bastoni and continue to view him as an option as they prepare to move on from Virgil van Dijk.

“The Reds are looking at a number of defensive targets ahead of 2027 and Bastoni remains a player firmly on their radar.”

We understand that last season’s Serie A winners Inter value Bastoni at £70million.

On Monday, Bastoni starred for Italy in their 4-1 win against Italy at Matlı Stadyumu Atatürk Spor Kompleksi in the UEFA Nations League.

The Inter defender opened the scoring for the visiting team after nine minutes and was defensively strong, too.

The League A Group 1 game was Bastoni’s first international game since the red card in the World Cup play-off with Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The 27-year-old told RAI Sport after the game: “It was inevitable that my mind would go back to Zenica.

“I will be in debt to the Italian people for the next four years.

“When faced with difficult situations, I have always chosen to emerge with head held high and take my responsibility.

“We hit rock bottom in recent years, but we want to get back on our feet.

“All we ask for is some balance and patience in judging this side, as there are many young players who want to learn.”

The Italian media has been raving about Bastoni’s performance.

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TuttoMercatoWeb gave Bastoni 7 out of 10 and noted: ‘181 days after Zenica, he at least partially dispelled the ghosts – but it will take time to do so completely – by scoring the goal that started the dance.’

Sky Sport Italia also gave the defender 7 out of 10 in its Player Ratings and observed: ‘Perhaps it’s no coincidence that he scored the first goal of the new Azzurri era, with a centre-forward move that anticipated the slumbering Turkish defence.

‘Perhaps he was still thinking about that red card against Bosnia that closed out his annus horribilis by keeping us out of the World Cup.

‘In Turkey, however, we saw the best Bastoni, whom Mancini gave his debut for the Azzurri back in 2020.’

FCInter1908 also felt that Bastoni deserved a 7 out of 10 and enthused: ‘He finds the joy he deserves to finally turn the page after last season.

‘He sacrifices himself as a central defender in a four-man marking role, but he comes out on top when it comes to setting up plays: Mancini may have found the right formula to make him work for Italy.’

Eurosport Italia, too, gave Bastoni 7 out of 10 and wrote: ‘In his first match since Zenica’s red card, he came back in the best possible way: stealing the lead. And he’s there in the back too.’

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