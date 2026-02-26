Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the futures of Alessandro Bastoni and Micky van de Ven, as Liverpool prepare to make a statement defensive signing this summer.

Liverpool have already taken steps to future-proof their backline, having signed Giovanni Leoni last summer and agreed a deal for Jeremy Jacquet in January. Jacquet will spend the rest of the season developing at Rennes before officially joining Liverpool for £60million (€69m / $81m) in the summer.

Despite these additions, Liverpool still need further recruits at centre-back. Virgil van Dijk is 34 and in the twilight years of his career, while Joe Gomez has been linked with an Anfield exit. In addition, Ibrahima Konate still has not penned a new contract to end Real Madrid’s interest for good.

Bastoni, Van De Ven and Nico Schlotterbeck are all candidates to help Liverpool prepare for life after Van Dijk. But with Madrid leading the race for Schlotterbeck, Liverpool have seemingly decided to prioritise Inter Milan star Bastoni and Tottenham Hotspur leader Van De Ven.

On his YouTube channel, trusted journalist Romano clarified the futures of both Liverpool targets.

“For Inter, Bastoni is an absolutely crucial player, they would ask I think for big, big, big money,” he said.

“This is not an easy deal in terms of negotiations. At the moment, there is an appreciation [from Barcelona] but nothing else.”

Romano added: “I think at Tottenham there is a situation to clarify with the centre-backs. Now it’s time to fight to stay in the Premier League and try their best possible in the Champions League. But in the summer it’s going to be time to clarify the future of defenders.

“Cuti Romero and or Micky van de Ven, I don’t see Tottenham selling both of them, but there is obviously a lot of attention in the players. Several clubs are following these situations.”

We revealed on December 20 that Liverpool are being kept informed on Bastoni’s situation. Sources predict the Italian could push for a big transfer away from Inter to test himself at the very highest level.

Barcelona reportedly joined the race for Bastoni on January 3 and were told he would cost €80m (£70m / $94m) to sign.

Manchester United were also credited with interest in the 26-year-old earlier this month.

Liverpool target Van De Ven open to move

Returning to Van De Ven, sources confirmed to us on Monday that contract talks between the pacy defender and Spurs are on hold while the club focuses on avoiding relegation.

In an update on Tuesday, we revealed that Van De Ven is open to leaving Spurs, believing a new contract in north London might not be the best decision for his career.

We understand Liverpool are ready to battle Man Utd for Van De Ven in what would be a sensational £100m (€115m / $135m) deal.

Nottingham Forest star Murillo must also be mentioned. Our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has confirmed that Liverpool and Chelsea both hold serious interest in Murillo, who is ‘increasingly likely’ to depart Forest if a bid worth £60-70m arrives.

