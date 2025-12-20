Liverpool have discovered Alessandro Bastoni’s stance on a huge transfer to Anfield next year, while Arne Slot’s side have also been credited with strong interest in red-hot striker Franculino Dju.

Liverpool had a blockbuster summer, breaking their transfer record twice to land Florian Wirtz and then Alexander Isak. They also completed big-money deals for Hugo Ekitike, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez.

Only Ekitike has been a success so far, though Isak, Wirtz, Frimpong and Kerkez are all expected to drive Liverpool to Premier League glory in future seasons.

Even after a summer outlay of over £415million, Liverpool remain in a strong position financially and are planning yet more exciting deals for 2026…

Liverpool get major Bastoni boost

Liverpool have identified Bastoni as a top-class option to improve their centre-back ranks, and the defender is warming to a move away from Inter Milan.

A source close to Bastoni’s camp told us: “Alessandro is happy at Inter, and in Italy, but at 26, there is the belief he might look to try his hand abroad. He is at the top of his game, and not many in the world currently compare to him.

“2026 is going to be a big year for him.”

Liverpool are firmly in the mix for Bastoni, viewing him as an elite successor for Virgil van Dijk, though they will likely face competition to complete the signing.

Manchester City and Chelsea are the other English clubs keeping tabs on his situation. Further afield, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are all interested, too.

Bastoni’s contract runs until June 2028, while Inter have set his price tag at the €75m (£66m) mark.

The Italy international has emerged as an alternative to Marc Guehi and Dayot Upamecano for Liverpool. The Reds agreed a £35m deal for Guehi in the summer, only for the transfer to collapse at the last minute.

Liverpool remain on Guehi’s trail but will have to fend off almost all of Europe’s elite for the Crystal Palace leader. Plus, it emerged on Friday that Liverpool have been ‘offered’ Upamecano amid his tricky contract talks with Bayern.

Bundesliga striker battle

Liverpool, Bayern and Borussia Dortmund have all converged on in-form FC Midtjylland centre-forward Franculino Dju, as per respected German journalist Christian Falk.

The 21-year-old has been in blistering form this season, hitting 21 goals in 30 appearances, and this has caught the attention of world-renowned clubs.

Liverpool are ‘very interested’ in Dju as they look to sign a younger No 9 to learn from Isak and Ekitike.

Midtjylland are holding out for €25-30m (£22-26m) before selling their prized attacker.

Falk adds that Bayern are ‘taking a closer look’ at Dju after failing to strike an agreement for him over the summer.

German full-back eyed

Anfield Watch report that Liverpool are monitoring Eintracht Frankfurt’s Nathaniel Brown as a potential addition at left-back.

A transfer for the German has ‘moved a step closer’ as Frankfurt have signed Japanese starlet Keita Kosugi as his eventual replacement.

Brown, meanwhile, could be Andy Robertson’s long-term successor in the Liverpool squad. This would pit him against Kerkez for first-team minutes.

Brown has previously been valued as high as €60m (£52.5m), though Anfield Watch claim he might actually be available for €35m (£31m).

Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur could all rival Liverpool by submitting bids of their own for the speedy 22-year-old.