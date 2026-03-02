Liverpool are aiming to beat Arsenal to the stunning capture of Inter Milan superstar Alessandro Bastoni, according to a report, and we have already revealed how he feels about a potential summer transfer.

Liverpool have taken steps to future-proof their backline in the last two transfer windows, having signed Giovanni Leoni from Parma and reached an early agreement for Jeremy Jacquet. Liverpool will pay Rennes £60million (€68m / $80m) when Jacquet formally moves to Anfield this summer.

Despite these new arrivals, Liverpool are still on the hunt for at least one new centre-back, having missed out on Marc Guehi to Manchester City.

A successor needs to be found for Virgil van Dijk, who is now 34 years old, while Ibrahima Konate still has not signed a new contract. Plus, Joe Gomez is being linked with a summer move away from Liverpool.

As per CaughtOffside, Bastoni is emerging as a prime target for Liverpool to elevate their defensive options.

Liverpool have ‘explored’ his potential signing and are ‘closely monitoring’ the situation. The left-footed centre-back has emerged as a ‘potential marquee signing’ for elite clubs this summer.

Inter would love to keep Bastoni but will reluctantly sell if a huge offer worth €90-100m (up to £88m / $117m) arrives.

There is ‘intense competition’ between Liverpool and Arsenal to snare Bastoni, as they appear to be the two clubs leading the race.

Barcelona, Chelsea and Man City are all keeping tabs on the Italy star, too.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, revealed on December 20 that Bastoni is gearing up for a major transfer away from Inter this summer.

A source exclusively told us: “Alessandro is happy at Inter, and in Italy, but at 26, there is the belief he might look to try his hand abroad. He is at the top of his game, and not many in the world currently compare to him.

“2026 is going to be a big year for him.”

We understand Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain could all make approaches for the player, too.

On Thursday, Fabrizio Romano discussed the futures of Bastoni and Tottenham Hotspur leader Micky van de Ven, both of whom have been linked with Liverpool.

Inter to demand ‘big money’ for Liverpool target – Romano

“For Inter, Bastoni is an absolutely crucial player, they would ask I think for big, big, big money,” the journalist said.

“This is not an easy deal in terms of negotiations. At the moment, there is an appreciation [from Barcelona] but nothing else.”

Romano added: “I think at Tottenham there is a situation to clarify with the centre-backs. Now it’s time to fight to stay in the Premier League and try their best possible in the Champions League. But in the summer it’s going to be time to clarify the future of defenders.

“Cuti Romero and or Micky van de Ven, I don’t see Tottenham selling both of them, but there is obviously a lot of attention in the players. Several clubs are following these situations.”

Nottingham Forest’s Murillo is another candidate to bolster Arne Slot’s centre-half ranks. Sources confirmed to us last week that Murillo is ‘increasingly likely’ to depart Forest amid strong interest from Liverpool and Chelsea.

