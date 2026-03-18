Liverpool make contact for world-renowned star available at BARGAIN price

Liverpool are competing with Barcelona for the signing of Italy star Alessandro Bastoni, according to a report, with Inter Milan now open to a cut-price sale.

Liverpool have shortlisted Bastoni, Micky van de Ven and Nico Schlotterbeck as potential successors for Virgil van Dijk in central defence. The skipper is now 34 years old, while his contract expires in June 2027, meaning Liverpool must prepare for life after the iconic Dutchman.

The Reds signed Giovanni Leoni last summer and agreed an early deal for Jeremy Jacquet to join at the end of the current campaign. Both players have elite potential, but Liverpool need an experienced leader – who is already at the top of their game – to replace Van Dijk.

As per Barcelona-based newspaper Sport, Liverpool and Barca have converged on Bastoni.

Liverpool have made a new ‘enquiry’ after Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport revealed Inter are now ‘seriously considering’ selling the left-footed centre-half.

Inter previously wanted €70-80m (£60-69m) for Bastoni, but Gazzetta add that they are now willing to sell for just €50m (£43m). A transfer at that price would be superb value for arguably Serie A’s best centre-back.

However, Barca will provide Liverpool with fierce competition for Bastoni, viewing him as a key target for the summer.

Sport claim the 26-year-old only wants to move to the Camp Nou, though this is common from a source with such close ties to Barca.

We revealed on December 20 that Bastoni is ready to consider a big move away from Inter now he is in his prime years, with the Premier League high up in his thinking.

Sources confirmed to us earlier this month that Liverpool see Bastoni as an ‘ideal’ replacement for Van Dijk.

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Liverpool, Barcelona fighting for Bastoni

We understand Barca are confident about winning the race for the player, so it will be up to Liverpool to disrupt their plans.

Van Dijk is not the only defender facing an uncertain future at Anfield. Joe Gomez has been tipped to leave, while Ibrahima Konate still has not penned a new contract.

We revealed on March 6 that Liverpool have sent Konate their most lucrative contract offer yet as they push to finally end the exit saga.

Even with Leoni and Jacquet on their books, Liverpool might need another central defender to join after Bastoni, Van De Ven or Schlotterbeck, given the uncertainty.

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