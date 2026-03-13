World-class Liverpool signing gets double boost as two electric Mo Salah replacements eyed

Liverpool will love the Spanish press’ latest update on Inter Milan star Alessandro Bastoni, while the Reds are considering two winger targets who could replace Mohamed Salah next season.

Liverpool have future-proofed their centre-back options by signing Giovanni Leoni and agreeing an early summer deal for Jeremy Jacquet. However, it will take time for the young duo to reach their full potential.

With Virgil van Dijk in the twilight years of his career, Liverpool may need to bring in an elite central defender this summer to get them back in contention for Premier League and Champions League titles. And Leoni’s Italian compatriot Bastoni is emerging as a serious candidate…

Bastoni to Liverpool latest

According to Spanish outlet Sport, Barcelona are rivalling Liverpool for Bastoni’s capture.

Previously, Inter have been tipped to do all they can to keep hold of Bastoni, but this update states that the Nerazzurri are ‘open to selling’ this summer.

Not only that, their demands have dropped from a huge €100m (£86m) to a far more reasonable €70m (£60.5m).

Barca sporting director Deco has opened talks with Bastoni’s representatives, though his move could be held back by their financial difficulties.

Liverpool are far more likely to be able to match the player’s new €70m price tag, even after spending so much last summer. The Reds sell extremely well, and this allows them to reinvest on new players.

We revealed on December 20 that Bastoni is ready to explore a big transfer at the end of the season as he is 26 years old and at the peak of his powers.

Our sources provided an update on Monday, confirming that FSG see Bastoni as an ideal replacement for Van Dijk.

Despite their financial constraints, sources suggest that Barca believe they are leading the pursuit, which means Liverpool will have to act strong and decisively to win the transfer battle.

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Salah replacements emerge

Reports in the Spanish press claim Liverpool have identified Brighton & Hove Albion ace Yankuba Minteh as a potential successor for Salah on the right wing.

Such a deal would please Liverpool boss Arne Slot, should he remain in charge for next season. Minteh thrived under Slot when the pair worked together at Feyenoord previously.

The speculation claims Brighton will ‘authorise’ Minteh’s exit if a £69m (€80m) bid is launched.

Although, we have previously confirmed that RB Leipzig ace Yan Diomande is Liverpool’s preferred replacement for Salah.

Diomande can cause huge problems for defenders on either flank and is valued at around €100m.

Big updates on Slot, Alonso

We revealed earlier on Friday that Xabi Alonso is keen to test himself out in the Premier League, with Liverpool his favoured destination.

Our sources state that Liverpool ‘can’t deny their admiration’ for Alonso, particularly as he is a club legend.

Some FSG officials believe Alonso would help Florian Wirtz and Jeremie Frimpong – his former Bayer Leverkusen duo – perform far better than under Slot.

We also understand that the fact Alonso’s shadow is looming over Slot has begun to irritate the Dutchman.

Slot has become increasingly agitated by the ongoing speculation around his future, explaining why he has been so tetchy in press conferences.