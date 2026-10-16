Liverpool given dream Alex Scott transfer update as Iraola connection fuels £100m belief

Liverpool believe Andoni Iraola could hold the key to landing Alex Scott, with the head coach’s relationship with the Bournemouth star giving the Reds a potential edge in a £100m-plus transfer battle.

Liverpool are increasingly buoyant about their chances of signing Scott, with TEAMtalk understanding that Iraola’s presence at Anfield could prove a significant factor in the race for the highly rated midfielder.

As we revealed earlier this week, Scott has rejected Bournemouth’s latest contract offer, which would have made him the highest-paid player in the club’s history.

Bournemouth sources have since acknowledged that a bid in excess of £100million would be considered, even in January, for the Channel Islands-born star, whose reputation continues to soar after making his England debut.

Scott has become one of the most sought-after midfielders in the Premier League, with Chelsea having made an offer for his services, while Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur all closely monitored his situation over the summer.

Bournemouth were determined to keep hold of the 23-year-old at that stage, but Chelsea remain keen and Liverpool have emerged as major rivals for his signature.

The Reds have been keeping a close eye on developments, with sources indicating that they believe Iraola’s relationship with Scott could give them an important advantage over their competitors.

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Liverpool confident of winning Alex Scott race

Liverpool were not looking to recruit a direct replacement for Curtis Jones after he was sold to Inter Milan over the summer, having placed their faith in teenage midfielder Trey Nyoni.

Their recruitment strategy has remained clear: they will only move for a player if they believe he possesses the quality to make a genuine difference, rather than simply adding another body to the squad.

Scott fits that profile.

The 23-year-old is a player Iraola knows well and trusts, having worked with him at Bournemouth and played a significant role in his development. Scott himself has made clear the impact the Spanish coach has had on transforming his game over recent years.

We understand that during his initial discussions with Liverpool, Iraola identified Scott as a player he would like to work with again.

That endorsement could now carry considerable weight as Liverpool assess whether to make a move, potentially as early as the January transfer window.

The Anfield hierarchy are conducting their due diligence on a possible deal, weighing up the financial implications of pursuing a player Bournemouth value at more than £100million.

However, there is growing belief within Liverpool that Iraola’s connection with Scott could help tip the balance in their favour.

The prospect of reuniting with a coach who understands his strengths and has helped take his career to the next level could prove an attractive proposition for the midfielder.

It is worth stressing, however, that the Liverpool hierarchy will need to think twice before sanctioning yet another £100m-plus signing, particularly in the winter window.

It’s also worth noting that Chelsea remain a serious threat, while Scott’s recent England debut has further enhanced his profile and underlined his growing importance in the Premier League.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, are under no obligation to sell and will be determined to secure a substantial fee for one of their most prized assets. Their willingness to consider offers exceeding £100million nevertheless leaves the door open to a major January transfer battle.

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