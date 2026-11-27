Liverpool have decided whether to act on their interest in Alex Scott in January, with a trusted source also providing the latest on Arsenal and Chelsea’s interest in the Bournemouth star.

Scott is back in action for Bournemouth after his season was disrupted by a hamstring problem. The central midfielder’s stock remains incredibly high, despite that injury.

Scott is one of the Premier League’s most exciting midfielders, and he has the potential to get even better, too.

Chelsea submitted a £64million bid for Scott in July, but it was rejected by Bournemouth.

However, the 23-year-old has rejected two huge contract offers from the Cherries, setting up the possibility of him leaving next year.

The Athletic have provided their information on Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea’s pursuit of Scott in their latest DealSheet.

While there has been ‘speculation’ about a possible ‘January move’ from Liverpool for Scott, they write that senior Anfield sources ‘insist that’s not the case’.

Liverpool see a January deal for the English talent as being too difficult given the fact Bournemouth do not want to sell.

The Cherries could warm to the idea of letting Scott leave next summer, but he will cost a mega fee of at least £100m.

The report adds that Liverpool are more likely to initiate a winter move for Lamine Camara, as they hold ‘long-standing interest’ in the Monaco midfielder.

Liverpool have strongly joined the race for Camara after he saw a deadline-day transfer to Chelsea collapse at the last minute.

The Athletic add that Arsenal also have ‘long-term interest’ in Bournemouth duo Scott and Eli Junior Kroupi.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are ‘still keen’ on Scott after seeing their summer bid knocked back.

Camara to Liverpool, Scott to Chelsea?

The Blues are wary they ‘may have to wait until the summer’ before being able to reopen discussions with Bournemouth.

Out of Scott’s main suitors, Chelsea appear the most likely to offer £100m for him. However, convincing him to join could prove a stumbling block.

Scott wants to join a Big Six club when leaving Bournemouth, but he will also take the quality of the project into consideration.

Chelsea have struggled under Xabi Alonso of late, and they went into their clash with Nottingham Forest behind Bournemouth in the standings.

Nevertheless, sources told us on November 22 that Chelsea could even launch moves for both Scott and Camara next year to transform their midfield.

Andoni Iraola wants Liverpool to sign Scott, as he loved working with the midfield maestro during his time in charge of Bournemouth. But, as things stand, Liverpool view Camara as the easier midfield capture.

Camara will cost €70m (£58.5m) or under – far less than Scott.

Meanwhile, we can exclusively reveal that Liverpool have entered the frame for another top Newcastle United star.