Andoni Iraola is keen to reunite with Alex Scott at Liverpool

Bournemouth remain hopeful of fending off mounting interest in Alex Scott despite Liverpool stepping up their pursuit, with Andoni Iraola very keen on a reunion with the midfielder, TEAMtalk understands.

The Cherries view Scott as one of the most exciting young talents in English football and are determined to keep him at the Vitality Stadium, even as interest from some of the Premier League’s biggest clubs continues to gather pace.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Bournemouth are still pushing to agree a new contract with the 22-year-old, with negotiations ongoing despite a breakthrough not yet being reached.

We have been informed that club officials remain optimistic that an agreement can eventually be struck, although any fresh deal could include a release clause designed to protect both parties.

Bournemouth continue to rate Scott extremely highly internally, placing him in a similar bracket to Nottingham Forest’s England star Elliot Anderson in terms of value, potential and standing within the game.

That assessment has significant implications for any interested clubs.

Manchester City are currently weighing up a move for Anderson that could approach or even surpass the £100million mark, and Bournemouth believe Scott belongs in the same conversation when it comes to elite young midfield talent.

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Any club hoping to prise Scott away from the South Coast would likely need to submit a record-breaking offer before Bournemouth even consider entering serious negotiations.

Bournemouth’s current record sale stands at the £65million fee Manchester City paid for Antoine Semenyo, and sources indicate they would expect any deal for Scott to comfortably exceed that figure.

Despite Bournemouth’s determination to keep hold of the midfielder, interest in Scott continues to intensify.

Arsenal and Manchester United have tracked his progress for some time and both clubs remain admirers of his technical quality, versatility and intelligence on the ball.

However, TEAMtalk understands Liverpool have emerged as the club showing the strongest interest at present.

The Reds’ admiration for Scott is not new, but their pursuit has accelerated this month as preparations continue for a significant squad rebuild.

A major factor behind Liverpool’s interest is the influence of Andoni Iraola and sporting director Richard Hughes.

Both men know Scott exceptionally well from their time together at Bournemouth and remain convinced he possesses the qualities required to thrive at the highest level.

Iraola played a key role in Scott’s development on the South Coast and is understood to be eager to work with him again, while Hughes was instrumental in bringing the midfielder to Bournemouth from Bristol City and remains a huge admirer. Those relationships could prove important if Liverpool decide to formalise their interest.

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Alex Scott ‘open’ to Andoni Iraola reunion

Sources indicate Scott would be open to the prospect of reuniting with both Iraola and Hughes at Anfield, a scenario that could hand Liverpool a significant advantage over rival suitors.

Liverpool’s growing interest in Scott comes amid uncertainty surrounding several members of their current midfield group.

The Merseyside club continue to monitor Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton, while Curtis Jones is increasingly expected to attract serious interest this summer.

Questions also remain over the long-term future of Alexis Mac Allister, meaning Liverpool could enter the market for more than one midfield addition before the transfer window closes.

Scott’s profile is viewed internally as an attractive one given his ability to operate across multiple midfield positions, his Premier League experience and the considerable scope for further development.

For now, Bournemouth remain focused on keeping him. The club are hopeful they can secure Scott’s future through a new contract and resist interest from rival clubs, even as Liverpool intensify their pursuit.

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