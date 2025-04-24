Will Alexander-Arnold be wearing Liverpool or Real Madrid colours in 2025?

Fabrizio Romano has clarified the situation surrounding Trent Alexander-Arnold, Liverpool and Real Madrid amid speculation a U-turn is on the cards.

Alexander-Arnold’s contract with Liverpool expires on June 30 and the expectation for much of the season has been he’ll join Real Madrid via free agency. However, no agreement has been announced by any party involved and a series of developments and reports have talked up a potential U-turn.

Alexander-Arnold’s full-blooded celebration upon scoring the winner against Leicester last weekend certainly caught the eye.

That came on the back of Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk – who were also due to become free agents at season’s end – extending their stays at Anfield.

Since then, reports from Fichajes and the Liverpool Echo have claimed the Reds haven’t thrown in the towel just yet and launched a last-ditch effort to convince the right-back to stay.

The strong suggestions Real Madrid are about to change their manager – with Xabi Alonso the hot favourite to replace Carlo Ancelotti – has also factored into the speculation.

But according to a fresh update from Fabrizio Romano via his YouTube channel, there is no good news for Liverpool.

Shutting down rumours of a U-turn, the trusted reporter insisted: “What I can tell you on Trent Alexander-Arnold is the situation is still exactly the same between Trent, Liverpool and Real Madrid.

“The deal for Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid is at the final stages. Just waiting for the formal steps, just waiting to sign all the contracts, just waiting to complete all the documents.

“So that’s the direction of the story – Real Madrid. At the moment no changes in the conversation or situation with Liverpool.”

Romano concluded by declaring: “It’s important to remind once again that Trent Alexander-Arnold is expected to join Real Madrid despite the social media stuff, the celebrations and all the rest.

“If something changes I will tell you, but that’s not the case as of today.”

Carragher demands Alexander-Arnold be dropped

With the right-back still on course to sign with Real Madrid, Liverpool legend, Jamie Carragher, has called on Arne Slot to bench Alexander-Arnold for the remainder of the season.

Speaking on Sky Sports last weekend, the pundit explained: “The big decision Liverpool have now until the end of the season – if Trent hasn’t committed, which he obviously hasn’t, he shouldn’t be starting games.

“Liverpool are not here as a football club to give someone a send-off.

“In Conor Bradley you’ve got a young player, we’re not talking about a 27 or 28-year-old, who had a tough 15 or 20 minutes at the start of the game [versus Leicester] and that’s part of becoming an experienced player.

“We need to assess whether he is the guy for us next season playing week-in, week-out.

“The decision Liverpool have in terms of Trent moving on is does Conor Bradley become our first-choice right-back and we buy a back-up player, who’s maybe a utility player who can play centre-back.

“Or are we buying a first-choice right-back and Conor Bradley is going to have to battle with him?

“So that lad needs as much experience as he can possibly get.”

