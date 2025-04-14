Fabrizio Romano has provided a telling update on the future of Trent Alexander-Arnold – who has been branded a “lizard” by a high-profile UFC star – amid claims that Mo Salah’s decision to sign a new deal at Liverpool could yet persuade the defender to perform a U-turn and snub a free transfer switch to Real Madrid.

The Egyptian forward ended months of conjecture over his future by finally putting pen to paper on a new two-year deal, tying him down at Anfield until summer 2027 and effectively til the player turns the ripe old age of 35. As the third greatest goalscorer in Liverpool history – and one of the most influential stars of his generation – not just on Merseyside but across the globe – the contract extension for Salah has rightly been a cause for huge celebrations.

And with Virgil van Dijk this week expected to follow suit, Liverpool fans are dreaming of a potential U-turn from Alexander-Arnold, who has been heavily tipped to join Real Madrid on a free transfer.

However, with neither club making an announcement on the 26-year-old’s future, several voices, including one high-profile BBC pundit, have suggested Alexander-Arnold could remain at Anfield beyond this summer.

Despite hopes of a renewal growing, Romano is adamant that the Reds vice-captain remains geared up to seal a free transfer to the Bernabeu at the season’s end.

“Yeah, that’s the expectation. I keep receiving many questions on that,” the journalist said on the Here We Go podcast.

“Let’s wait for the formal steps. Formal steps means Trent signs the deal at Real Madrid, Real Madrid call Liverpool to say, ‘Okay, we’ve signed the player’. This is always part of the process when it’s about top clubs and free agents, so let’s wait for those steps to say he’s done.

“Again, I can confirm what we said one month ago here: The idea is absolutely for Trent Alexander-Arnold to go to Real Madrid. The plan is very clear, there are no changes; the expectation is for Trent to be with Madrid next season.

Trent Alexander-Arnold branded a ‘lizard’ over Real Madrid plans

Romano continued: “I know after the excitement you have for two players like Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk, maybe for Liverpool fans they have this dream of completing a comeback on the transfer market and trying to keep Trent.

“But my understanding is that Real Madrid are still very relaxed and confident to make it happen.”

The fact that Alexander-Arnold is ready to ditch the Reds for Real Madrid has not gone down well with the Liverpool public, who have made their feelings very clear over the player’s decision to leave at the end of his contract.

Now in an interview with Sky Sports, UFC fighter and Liverpool fan Paddy Pimblett has fired both barrels at the departing star, accusing him of lying about his loyalty to his hometown club.

“I don’t even wanna talk about it,” Pimblett began. “He’s done us dirty.

“He’s a lizard – he’s meant to be a young lad from West Derby. I’ve said in other interviews that I’d trade my career to have his in a heartbeat – to win trophies for my city and my team that I’ve supported my entire life. The money he is earning, the money he is being offered, just putting a smile on everyone’s face in the city – I grew up wanting to be Steven Gerrard, wanting to be Fernando Torres, wanting to be Luis Suarez.

“And he is just leaving the club he supported to be another cog in the machine at Real Madrid. He could have been a legend at LFC. He always said he wanted to be captain, so he was always lying, wasn’t he? I think he has forgotten where he came from. He’s given up the chance to be a legend and maybe have a statue built in his honour in years to come.”

