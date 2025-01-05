Manchester United put a dent in Liverpool’s Premier League title hopes after holding their rivals to a 2-2 draw and Trent Alexander-Arnold has borne the brunt of the criticism.

Liverpool remain six points clear at the top of the table but it will feel like two points dropped for them, against a Man Utd side who are closer to bottom-placed Southampton than their Northwest rivals, points wise.

Man Utd took the lead through Lisandro Martinez, before Cody Gakpo equalized for Liverpool seven minutes later. A Salah penalty put the Merseyside giants in front, before Amad Diallo made it 2-2 with 10 minutes left to play.

Both of Man Utd’s goals came down Liverpool’s right-hand side and Alexander-Arnold received criticism from Jamie Carragher during the match, who was on commentary duty for Sky Sports.

“Awful from Alexander-Arnold again. He’s not at the races,” Carragher said. “He may have to come off.” Alexander-Arnold was eventually substituted and replaced by Conor Bradley in the 86th-minute.

Even before half-time, Roy Keane said that Alexander-Arnold’s performance was poor and suggested that he’s not good enough to seal a highly-anticipated move to Real Madrid.

“Trent defensively has been all over the place,” Keane said on Sky Sports at half-time. “It’s too easy for them [United] with those chances, a couple of balls over the top.

“We talk about how brilliant Trent is going forward, but Trent’s defending today, my goodness, it’s like schoolboy stuff. There’s talk about him going to Real Madrid, he’s going to Tranmere Rovers after this.”

Tranmere Rovers: ‘Nah, we’re alright thanks’

Real Madrid have made Alexander-Arnold their top target for 2025. The full-back’s Liverpool contract is set to expire next summer and some reports have suggested that he’s already decided to leave Anfield.

David Ornstein reported on New Years’ Eve that Madrid have made a concrete approach for Alexander-Arnold and they are ‘willing to pay’ to sign him this month.

Madrid could also reach a pre-contract agreement with Alexander-Arnold now and sign him on a free transfer next summer, if Liverpool refuse to sell him mid-season and they don’t tie him down to an extension.

Amusingly, Tranmere Rovers responded to Keane’s joke that Alexander-Arnold could join them instead of Madrid, posting on X: ‘Nah, we’re alright thanks.’

Arne Slot: Trent ‘wasn’t at his best’

Following the game, Liverpool boss Arne Slot highlighted the fact that things could’ve been a lot worse. Harry Maguire missed a huge chance for Man Utd with just seconds remaining, from around seven yards out.

“They got a big chance just before the end,” Slot said in his post-match interview. “We also feel a bit relieved. That might not be the story of the game in my opinion. We created much more chances than them but being 1-nil down, 2-1 up, and conceding such a big chance, it’s something to take. If I look back at it tomorrow, I would’ve wanted more.”

“If you watch it back, first 20-25 minutes we had three very good chances but we played against very good individuals and players. You could see it today. It’s a chance for them against us to show themselves against Wolves at home or other games, to compete against the best in the league.”

“I do think we had a lot of ball possession. The game was spent mostly on their half. In the last 15 minutes we saw how well they can play if they play, cause for a while Andre Onana just hit it long, but when it got so open on both sides, you could see they were maybe better than they even know themselves.”

On Alexander-Arnold, Slot added: “I think Trent has played mostly very good games for this club. There have probably have been games he wasn’t at his best. Today he wasn’t but it probably had to do with them as well. At times Ryan [Gravenberch] wasn’t close enough to him. I’d put it more on the quality of Dalot and Bruno Fernandes than him.”

