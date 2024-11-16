Liverpool are ‘convinced’ Trent Alexander-Arnold will sign a new deal at Anfield with owners FSG now having a strong belief the right-back will shun interest from Real Madrid, while a journalist has revealed the record amount he will receive, when he will sign the contract and the role Arne Slot has had in convincing him to stay.

The Reds vice-captain is regarded as one of the finest right-backs in world football after contributing towards a colossal 102 goals (19 goals, 83 assists) in his Reds career from 325 appearances – a goal contribution every 3.18 games. Having also helped Liverpool win seven trophies, starting with their Champions League triumph in 2019, Alexander-Arnold’s importance to the Reds cause cannot be underestimated.

But with his current deal due to expire at the season’s end, Alexander-Arnold has been linked with a lucrative free-transfer move to Real Madrid at the end of the season. The Spaniards have not hidden away from their desire to land the 26-year-old either and the fact that he can sign a pre-contract agreement from January 1 – just 46 days from now – has given reason for concern.

However, journalist Graeme Bailey, writing for TBR, claims good news is around the corner for Liverpool and he has now reported on a breakthrough in talks over a new deal.

And he has revealed exactly when the 33-times capped England star will sign on the dotted line and the record-breaking amount he will receive.

‘TBR Football understands Liverpool are determined to tie down Trent Alexander-Arnold and talks have been continuing with his camp in recent weeks, Bailey wrote.

‘We previously revealed that Real Madrid are interested in Alexander-Arnold and now some of Europe’s biggest clubs have joined them in the race for his signature.

‘But Liverpool sources have confirmed to us that they are highly confident that the 26-year-old will put pen to paper before Christmas on his new deal.

‘Liverpool have offered him the largest contract they have ever made to a homegrown player, indeed it would put him on par with Mo Salah and make him the highest-paid English player in the Premier League.’

The role Arne Slot will play in convincing Alexander-Arnold to stay

While sources have confirmed to us that Alexander-Arnold’s entourage has been what has been described to us as ‘constant contact’, it has also been underlined to us how the player’s priority has always been to negotiate fresh terms with his boyhood club.

And now it seems Alexander-Arnold, whose business affairs are handled by his father, Michael Arnold – himself a lifelong Liverpool supporter – has got his wish.

The player has also made clear on several occasions how he wants to one day captain the side and help them lift trophies; with Virgil van Dijk already 33 and himself out of contract at the season’s end, the armband is surely next in line for the player.

Alexander-Arnold has though reacted angrily to being substituted on a couple of occasions this season by Reds boss Slot, though, Bailey claims the football played by the Dutchman and the start he has made to succeeding Jurgen Klopp, has played a part in convincing the player to stay.

‘TBR Football further understands that Alexander-Arnold told Liverpool that he wanted to wait until the opening months of the season to experience life under Arne Slot before deciding on his future,’ Bailey continued.

‘Now, it’s understood that Alexander-Arnold is a fan of Slot’s style and has been impressed with how he has quickly taken control of the squad.

‘Real Madrid are continuing to monitor the situation and we can also reveal that European powerhouses Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain have also made enquiries and are ready to make offers – if indeed Alexander-Arnold decides his future lies away from Anfield.’

Alexander-Arnold has also made clear the benefits to his game that Slot has brought.

“He helps me and teaches me a lot,” Alexander-Arnold told FeyenoordPings. “He is strict with me, I like that. He helps me with the weak points in my game and he wants me to improve.”

Alexander-Arnold added: “He tells me where to stand to get the ball. You don’t get the ball there because someone will mark you, so why would you stand there?

“And if you are marked and other people come in and Ryan Gravenberch is marked, there is space behind him and you look for depth.

“It’s very in-depth. Very detailed. He always studies the opponent thoroughly and tells us where their weak spots are. Then we have to punish them on the field.

“The training sessions are much more intense. The spaces are much smaller. It’s a very Dutch way of playing, in terms of ball handling.

“You always have to play to the back foot. If you don’t, he stops the session. ‘Why do you pass to that foot and not to his back foot’? It’s that detailed.”

Meanwhile, Liverpool have reportedly made contact to Lyon in the hopes of a deal to sign Rayan Cherki.

The French side are facing provisional relegation from Ligue 1 over financial irregularities and also have been given a transfer ban – meaning they could be forced to sell some of their biggest assets.

The Reds have previously been rejected by Cherki before but could get lucky the second time around, despite L’Equipe also reporting competition from Paris Saint-Germain.

Elsewhere, while Martin Zubimendi turned Liverpool down in the summer, Fabrizio Romano has revealed the Reds are continuing to check on him and remain interested in landing the midfielder.

Sources have also told TEAMtalk that Reds scouts also have Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Hugo Larsson on their wishlist, though competition for his services comes from another Premier League side.

