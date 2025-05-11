Jamie Carragher has called out Liverpool fans for taking things "a step too far"

Jamie Carragher has slammed Liverpool fans for taking it “a step too far” towards Trent Alexander-Arnold as he made a blanket statement on treatment of Reds players.

Alexander-Arnold told Liverpool at the beginning of May that he’d be leaving at the end of the season. It was of intrigue to many to see how a boyhood Reds star with 20 years association with the club would be treated after that decision was announced.

Social media has been awash with fans slating Alexander-Arnold, and that reaction was carried on when he made his first Liverpool appearance since his statement was released.

Dropped for Conor Bradley against Arsenal, allowing the young right-back more minutes ahead of likely taking over the position next season, Alexander-Arnold was introduced in the 67th minute to a chorus of boos.

Some warmed to him during the game, particularly when he came close with a free-kick, but on Sky Sports afterwards, Liverpool legend Carragher slammed the club’s fans.

“That for me was a step too far. Don’t boo a player who’s wearing Liverpool’s shirt,” he said.

Carragher did admit, though, that: “A lot of the Liverpool players probably want to play for Real Madrid,” which is where it’s believed Alexander-Arnold will be going.

DON’T MISS: The SIX best and worst Trent Alexander-Arnold moments for Liverpool as Real Madrid take huge risk

Andy Robertson saddened by reaction

Andy Robertson has a famously good relationship with Alexander-Arnold, and the full-back stated they have “done it all together” in the game after the final whistle.

As such, he was not very happy with the reaction that his friend got.

“It’s not nice to see your friend get booed,” he said.

“We can’t tell people how to act. I can tell you how I feel about it, I’m extremely proud of him for what he’s done for this club, I love him as a friend, I love him as a player and he’ll be missed.”

“That’s how I feel about it and I’m not going to tell anyone else how to feel about it.”

Liverpool round-up: Alexander-Arnold replacement options

Bradley of course features as one of the main options to take over from Alexander-Arnold at right-back.

However, Arne Slot is said to believe that midfielders Wataru Endo and Curtis Jones could do a job there, as well as central defenders Jarell Quansah and Joe Gomez.

Beyond the options at the club, Liverpool could sign Jeremie Frimpong, who is reportedly keen on signing at Anfield.

The Reds could also reportedly look into the signing of Monaco right-back Vanderson.

How will Alexander-Arnold fare at Real?