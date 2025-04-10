Fabrizio Romano has weighed in on whether Liverpool could convince Trent Alexander-Arnold to abandon his dreams of signing for Real Madrid and join Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah in re-signing at Anfield.

News broke on Wednesday of Van Dijk and Salah agreeing to extend their glittering stays with Liverpool. The pair will sign two-year extensions running until 2027, with much-maligned sporting director, Richard Hughes, finally delivering.

With two of Liverpool’s out-of-contract trio set to remain, attention is turning back to Alexander-Arnold.

Unlike Van Dijk and Salah, the right-back never publicly insisted he wanted to extend his stay with Liverpool.

Instead, a switch to the glitz and glamour of Real Madrid is in his sights and numerous reports from both England and Spain have stated a pre-contract agreement is almost complete.

But on the back of the developments with Van Dijk and Salah, one school of thought has suggested Alexander-Arnold could yet be convinced to re-sign. Indeed, he’ll now be safe in the knowledge two of his finest teammates are sticking around.

But according to transfer guru Romano, Alexander-Arnold’s situation is not affected by those around him. And despite Liverpool and Hughes working feverishly to make it a trifecta, the club will be forced to settle for two out of three.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano said: “I keep receiving questions on Trent Alexander-Arnold and now Liverpool fans obviously could be excited at the prospect of keeping Van Dijk and Mo and maybe try until the end with Trent.

“Guys, my understanding is that with the Alexander-Arnold situation nothing has changed from one month ago.

“What I always said – Trent is closing in on a move to Real Madrid. The expectation is for Trent Alexander-Arnold to become a Real Madrid player.

“We have to wait for the formal steps, we have to wait for the contracts to be signed and for Real Madrid to call Liverpool and say ‘okay, the deal on our side is done.’

“So there is still some formal work to do, but in terms of agreements the idea is for Alexander-Arnold to become a Real Madrid player in the summer transfer window.”

Arne Slot masterclass

As mentioned, sporting director Hughes must take the bulk of the credit for getting new deals for Van Dijk and Salah to the point of completion.

However, Romano also insisted the role Reds manager Arne Slot played must not be understated.

“Mo is very happy with Arne Slot,” insisted Romano. “Same for Van Dijk, so the manager has been very important.

“To have a manager replacing Jurgen Klopp doing the fantastic job he’s doing on the pitch, but also off the pitch, replacing Jurgen Klopp was not easy.

“The relationship he has with the players was an absolutely crucial point to show them how this project can be long-term with Arne Slot… it’s something that made a difference.”

Latest Liverpool news – Giorgi Mamardashvili…

In other news, TEAMtalk have taken a deep dive into the highs and lows of Giorgi Mamardashvili throughout the 2024/25 season.

The Georgian goalkeeper was signed by Liverpool last summer, though remained with Valencia for the current campaign.

Mamardashvili is expected to link up with his Liverpool teammates in the summer and his arrival is almost certain to prompt the sale of Caoimhin Kelleher.

The Irishman has done very little wrong in a Liverpool shirt, but if he’s to realise his dreams of being a regular starter, a move does look necessary.

But are Liverpool actually getting an upgrade on Kelleher in the form of Mamardashvili? And if so, can be surpass arguably the greatest stopper in the game right now – Liverpool’s current No 1, Alisson Becker?

