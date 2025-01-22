Rumours that Trent Alexander-Arnold is on the cusp of agreeing a contract with Real Madrid have been shut down, as there is still ‘some distance’ between the Liverpool ace and Los Blancos.

Alexander-Arnold is Madrid’s No 1 target to succeed from Dani Carvajal at right-back. Carlo Ancelotti’s side managed to snare Kylian Mbappe on a free transfer last summer and they are hoping to do the same with Liverpool’s homegrown star.

Madrid have even attempted to land Alexander-Arnold early by submitting a derisory £20million (€23.6m / $24.6m) bid this month. But the chances of such a deal happening are slim as Liverpool rejected that offer out of hand, while the Reds also still hope to finalise a new contract with Alexander-Arnold.

It was claimed on Tuesday that Alexander-Arnold is ‘on the verge’ of joining Madrid this summer, with a pre-contract agreement supposedly close.

But Sky Sports France have rejected this claim. They state ‘there is no total agreement’ between the England international and Madrid, despite reports claiming that to be the case.

While Alexander-Arnold remains tempted to head to the Spanish capital, there is still ‘clear distance’ between the two parties.

Madrid have yet to match Alexander-Arnold’s wage demands. He wants parity with England team-mate Jude Bellingham, who earns a reported €400,000 (£339k) a week, though Madrid’s offer is not as valuable.

Alexander-Arnold’s future is still in the balance as several Liverpool contract proposals have not met his demands either. But Liverpool fans will be happy to hear that talk of an agreement with Madrid is wide of the mark.

Sources have previously informed TEAMtalk that Alexander-Arnold wants at least a three-year deal from Liverpool, as well as being named captain after Virgil van Dijk, to remain at Anfield.

But it is unlikely Liverpool will be able to match the finances Madrid are offering the playmaker.

Alexander-Arnold warned by Carragher

Last month, former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher discussed Alexander-Arnold’s situation amid comparisons with the likes of Steve McManaman and Michael Owen.

“The club has beaten Real this season and, as things stand, have every chance of winning the Champions League for the second time in Trent’s career,” the pundit said.

“He may yet win more Premier League titles, and captain the team itself. Were he to do so I would have no hesitation in putting him in the all-time top 10 of Liverpool players – and what could be more important for a local lad who has always supported the team?

“On the other hand, he could go to Real on the kind of huge wages that free-agency players can command and win Champions League and La Liga titles there.

“That too will sound pretty good for a footballer – but it is then what comes next. It is a long life after you finish playing. How people treat you in the city from which you come makes a big difference. And fans do not care that you made millions more. For them, that salary is irrelevant.

“On top of that, as a local lad, you are always treated differently. We saw it with Steven Gerrard. Even contemplating leaving for Chelsea on two occasions in his career temporarily damaged his relationship with Liverpool fans. Was it fair? It was simply the reality with a passionate, tribal fanbase.”

Liverpool transfers: Update on Bayern raid; Salah comments

One player who has been tipped to join Liverpool to replace Alexander-Arnold is Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich.

But Florian Plettenberg states that Liverpool are not ‘active’ in the chase for Kimmich as they are looking at different players.

Prem rivals Manchester City hold ‘concrete interest’ in the versatile star and could try to stop him signing a new contract with Bayern.

Liverpool hero Mohamed Salah has responded to yet more questions about his future, with his contract running down just like Alexander-Arnold and Kimmich’s.

Salah was among the goals again on Tuesday, helping Liverpool beat Lille 2-1 in the Champions League.

That was the Egyptian’s 50th European strike for Liverpool. When asked if he will extend and go on to score another 50, Salah responded: “I’m not sure about that, but I’ll give it my best!”

